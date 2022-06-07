  1. Home
  RBI Governor backs PM Modi's pitch for states to reduce VAT on on petrol, diesel

June 8, 2022

New Delhi, June 8: Lending support to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi–led union government's pitch for states to reduce sales tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said a cut in VAT on fuel will help soften inflationary pressures as well as expectations.

The central government had on May 21 cut excise duty on petrol by a record Rs 8 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 6 to after repeated hikes. At that time, it asked states to lower VAT to further provide relief. Almost no state reduced VAT.

Announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy, Das said a quick survey of urban households undertaken after the excise duty cuts on petrol and diesel on May 21 showed a significant moderation in their inflation expectations.

"In such a scenario, further reduction of State VATs on petrol and diesel across the country can certainly contribute to softening of the inflationary pressures as well as expectations," Das said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, at the time of announcing a reduction in excise duty, had urged states to reduce VAT. Her other cabinet colleagues including Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri made similar pleas.

But hardly any state reduced VAT after the May 21 excise duty cut announcement.

In April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too had asked the states to lower their taxes to enable users to get the full benefit of the previous excise duty cuts of November 2021. Non-NDA party ruled states had not reduced VAT.

Post-November 2021 reduction in excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 10 a litre, 25 states and UTs had cut VAT to give further reprieve to consumers battered by record-high retail prices.

However, states ruled by non-NDA parties like Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu had not reduced VAT.

"Many states like Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Jharkhand did not agree to our request for some reason or the other, and the burden on the people of these states continued," Modi had said on April 27.

"I am urging you that in the interest of the nation, please undertake what should have been done six months back in November. Give consumers in your state the benefit by lowering the VAT."

For a nation 85 per cent dependent on imports to meet its oil needs, the surge in international crude oil prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, together with food and commodities, has contributed to pushing the inflation rate to 7.8 per cent in April.

To control the spiralling prices, the Union Government reduced excise duty.

The two reductions - first in November 2021 and then in May 2022, roll back the Rs 13 and Rs 16 per litre increase in taxes on petrol and diesel effected between March 2020 and May 2020 to avoid passing on to consumers the sharp fall in international oil prices.

The excise duty hikes of 2020 had taken central taxes on petrol to their highest level of Rs 32.9 per litre and that on diesel to Rs 31.8 a litre.

After the latest excise cut, the incidence of central tax on petrol came down to Rs 19.9 a litre and that on diesel to Rs 15.8 per litre.

Central excise duty makes up for 20 per cent of the price of petrol, down from 26 per cent earlier. It now makes up 17.6 per cent of diesel price. After considering local sales tax or VAT, the total tax incidence on the price of petrol is 37 per cent and that on diesel is 32 per cent, down from 40-42 per cent earlier.

The excise tax on petrol was Rs 9.48 per litre when the Modi government took office in 2014 and that on diesel was Rs 3.56 a litre.

The government had, between November 2014 and January 2016, raised excise duty on petrol and diesel on nine occasions to take away gains arising from plummeting global oil prices.

In all, duty on petrol rate was hiked by Rs 11.77 per litre and that on diesel by 13.47 a litre in those 15 months that helped government's excise mop up more than double to Rs 2,42,000 crore in 2016-17 from Rs 99,000 crore in 2014-15.

It cut excise duty by Rs 2 in October 2017 and by Rs 1.50 a year later. But it raised excise duty by Rs 2 per litre in July 2019.

It again raised excise duty on March 14, 2020, by Rs 3 per litre each. The government on May 6, 2020, again raised excise duties by Rs 10 per litre on petrol and Rs 13 per litre on diesel.

June 7,2022

Bengaluru, June 7: To counter the opposition Congress' move to burn khaki shorts worn by RSS workers to show their opposition to saffronisation, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh workers have started collecting shorts and knickers from houses and sending them to the Congress headquarter in Bengaluru to be given to opposition leader Siddaramaiah.

The move has triggered public outrage in the state. RSS workers of K.R. Pet unit in Mandya district of Karnataka have sent a parcel containing shorts, condemning the call given by Siddaramaiah to burn khaki shorts all over the state.

The RSS workers claimed that the opposition leader won't be able to burn the huge number of khaki shorts that will be sent to him. The workers went door to door in the villages and collected used shorts and knickers.

Later they packed hundreds of shorts and knickers into a box and parcelled it to the Bengaluru Congress office.

Activists of the NSUI had burnt khaki shorts in front of the residence of Education Minister B.C. Nagesh to protest against the revision of syllabus for school students. The ruling BJP had strongly condemned the incident and arrested 15 persons in this connection.

Later, the Congress state unit began burning khaki shorts, slamming the ruling BJP for bending before the RSS in its policies and programmes.

The campaign by the RSS is likely to be taken up by workers all over the state, according to sources.

June 2,2022

New Delhi, June 2: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday alleged that just like health minister Satyendar Jain, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia will soon be arrested in a 'fake' case. Jain was on Monday arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a case related to money laundering.

"I had learnt from reliable sources a few months back that Satyendar Jain was going to be arrested in a fake case and now I have learnt from the same sources that Manish Sisodia is going to be arrested in the next few days in another fake case," Kejriwal said at a media briefing.

Calling Sisodia the "father of education movement in Delhi" and the best education minister of independent India, the chief minister said he has worked to improve the future of children studying in government schools.

"Not only in Delhi, but he gave hope to children across the country that they can get good education in government schools. I want to ask the parents of children studying in government schools, 'Is he corrupt?'," he said.

Accusing the Centre of trying to stop the good work being done in education and health sectors in the national capital under Sisodia and Jain, Kejriwal said their arrests is a loss to the country.

"I urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrest all the AAP MLAs in one go. Arresting them one by one puts a brake on the good work being done. Arrest them together so that after the arrest (when they are released), we can carry on the good work," he said.

June 1,2022

Bengaluru, June 1: In a shocking development, a case of alleged gang rape of a specially-abled girl has been reported from Haveri district of Karnataka, police sources said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in a village near Hanagal city. The police have arrested one of the accused in connection with the case and launched hunt for another.

The arrested person has been identified as Parashurama Madivalara. The absconding accused is Yashwanth.

The police said that the accused gagged and raped the girl. Aadur police have registered a case in this regard and are investigating the matter.

More details are yet to emerge in this case.

