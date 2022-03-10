  1. Home
  SII's Covovax gets EUA nod for 12-17 years age group

News Network
March 9, 2022

India's drug regulator has granted restricted emergency use authorisation to Serum Institute of India's Covid-19 vaccine Covovax for the 12-17 years age group subject to certain conditions, official sources said on Wednesday.

It is the fourth vaccine to receive the regulator's nod for use among those below 18 years.

The Drugs Controller General Of India's (DCGI) approval comes after the Subject Expert Committee on Covid-19 of the CDSCO last week recommended granting emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Covovax for those aged 12 to 17.

The government has still not not taken a decision on vaccinating those aged below 15 years. The health ministry has consistently said that additional need for vaccination and inclusion of population for vaccination are examined constantly.

In the EUA application to DCGI, Prakash Kumar Singh, director (government and regulatory affairs) at SII on February 21 had stated that the data from two studies on about 2707 children aged 12 to 17 years show that Covovax is highly efficacious, immunogenic, safe and well tolerated in this age group of children.

"This approval will not only be beneficial for our country alone, but will benefit the entire world, fulfilling our prime minister's vision of 'making in India for the world'. In line with the philosophy of our CEO, Dr Adar C Poonawalla, we are sure that Covovax will play an important role to protect children of our country and world at large against Covid-19 disease and will keep our national flag flying high globally," an official source had quoted Singh as having stated in the application.

The DCGI has already approved Covovax for restricted use in emergency situations in adults on December 28. It has not yet been included in the country's vaccination drive.

The DCGI on February 21 granted restricted EUA to Biological E's Covid-19 vaccine Corbevax for the 12 to less than 18 years age group subject to certain conditions.

Covovax is manufactured by technology transfer from Novavax and is approved by the European Medicines Agency for conditional marketing authorisation and also granted emergency use listing by WHO on December 2017, 2020. 

India has been using Bharat Biotech's Covaxin to vaccinate adolescents between 15-18 years.

ZyCov-D is the first vaccine cleared by India's drug regulator for inoculation of those aged 12 years and above in August last year. Indigenously-developed Covaxin received approval for emergency use in 12 to 18 in December last year.

Comments

News Network
March 3,2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of India has dismissed Russia’s allegation that the Ukrainian Army had forcibly stopped some Indians from leaving Kharkiv in the East European nation and took them hostage to be used as human shields to resist the advancing Russian Army.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Arindam Bagchi said early on Thursday that the Embassy of India in Kyiv is in continuous touch with Indians in Ukraine. The MEA note noted that many Indian students had left Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday with the cooperation of the local authorities.

“We have not received any reports of any hostage situation regarding any student,” he said, contradicting the allegations made not only by a spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Government but also by the office of President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

New Delhi has requested support from the Ukrainian Government in arranging special trains for taking students out of Kharkiv and neighbouring areas to the western part of the country, the MEA spokesperson said.

“We have been coordinating effectively with the countries in the region including Russia, Romania, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova,” said Bagchi.

“A large number of Indian nationals have been evacuated from Ukraine in the last few days. We appreciate the help extended by the Ukrainian authorities to make this possible,” he added, dismissing Moscow’s allegation against Kyiv.

India got hundreds of its citizens to leave Kharkiv and move to three nearby towns on short notice on Wednesday, apparently for evacuating them through the territory of Russia.

Moscow, however, alleged that the Ukrainian Army had taken some Indian students hostage and forced them to remain in Kharkiv to be used as human shields in a press release issued after Putin had a phone call with Modi.

The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Government also alleged that the Ukrainian Army and local authorities forcibly kept a large group of Indian students in Kharkiv, although they had wanted to leave and cross the Ukraine-Russia border to go to Belgorod in Russia. “In fact, they (Indians) are being held as hostages (by the Ukrainians) and offered to leave the territory of Ukraine via Ukrainian-Polish border (though areas of active hostilities),” a spokesperson of the Russian Government said. “Russian armed forces are ready to take all necessary measures for the safe evacuation of the Indian citizens, and send them home from the Russian territory with its own military transport planes or Indian planes,” they added.

Kyiv on the other hand stated that the citizens of India, Pakistan and China could not leave Kharkiv and Sumy due to indiscriminate shelling and barbaric missile strikes by the Russian Armed Forces on the residential areas and civilian infrastructure in eastern Ukraine. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Ukrainian Government also said that it was ready to assist foreign students to relocate from Kharkiv and Sumy if Russia committed to a ceasefire.

Modi spoke to Putin and reviewed the situation in Ukraine, especially in the city of Kharkiv. They discussed the safe evacuation of the citizens of India from the conflict zones in Ukraine, according to a press-release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office in New Delhi. Putin told Modi that all necessary instructions had been given and the Russian Army had been doing everything possible to ensure the safe removal of Indian citizens from the war zone and their return to their homeland, according to a statement issued by the Kremlin.

Hundreds of Indians – mostly students – have been stranded in Kharkiv, Sumy and other cities in eastern Ukraine ever since the country came under attack from Russia early on February 24. A 21-year-old medical student, Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, was killed in front of the grocery store due to shelling by Russian Armed Forces on Tuesday.

The Embassy of India in Kyiv issued an “urgent advisory” at around 1:30 p.m. (Ukraine Time) on Wednesday, asking the stranded Indians – mostly students – to immediately leave Kharkiv and, in case of unavailability of vehicles, start walking towards Pesochyn, Babai and Bezlyudivka, three settlements located nearly 11-16 kilometres away. “Proceed immediately. Under all circumstances, Indians must reach these settlements by 6 p.m. (Ukraine Time) today,” the embassy asked students in the advisory.

It stated that all Indians must leave Kharkiv “immediately, repeat immediately” in the light of the “deteriorating situation” and “for their own safety and security”.

Majority of Indians stranded in the city did leave after the advisory was issued and they either reached or were on their way to the designated destinations, according to the latest report received in New Delhi.

Bagchi, the spokesperson of the MEA, told journalists in New Delhi on Wednesday that India had issued the advisory and asked its citizens stranded in Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine to leave immediately on the basis of inputs received from Russia. He, however, declined to elaborate on the nature of the inputs India received from Russia.

A source in New Delhi, however, told DH that the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Government had alerted the Embassy of India in Moscow about the possibility of a major military operation being launched soon to fully wrest control of Kharkiv from Ukraine.

New Delhi has been asking Moscow to ensure urgent safe passage for Indians stranded in eastern Ukraine. After the death of Naveen, a 21-year-old medical student from Karnataka, in Kharkiv due to shelling by the Russian Army on Tuesday, the Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla once again called in Russia’s ambassador-designate to India, Denis Alipov, and reiterated the demand. He also called in Kyiv’s envoy to New Delhi, Igor Polikha, and asked him to ensure the safe exit of the citizens of India from eastern Ukraine.

Kharkiv has been witnessing intense fighting between the Russian Army advancing from the east and the Ukrainian Army trying to hold on to the second largest city of the East European nation. The paratroopers of the Russian Armed Forces purportedly landed in and around Kharkiv early on Wednesday. Besides, Russia is also sending additional troops towards eastern Ukraine, apparently preparing for a major offensive to take the city.

India had a large number of citizens – mostly medical students – stranded in eastern Ukraine.

Though the Modi Government in New Delhi over the past few days evacuated a large number of Indians from western Ukraine through neighbouring Romania, Hungary, Poland and Slovak Republic, it could not help the ones stranded in Kharkiv, Sumy and other places in the war-torn eastern region of the country, due to intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

It was after the death of Naveen in Kharkiv on Tuesday that the Government of India decided to prioritize evacuation of citizens from the city.

Comments

News Network
March 6,2022

IMG-20220306-WA0006.jpg

Indian Union Muslim League President and prominent spiritual leader Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal died at the age of 74 on Sunday.

Thangal remained indisposed for the last few months. He passed away at a private hospital at Angamali in Ernakulam district.

Thangal, who is also key leader in the Congress-led United Democratic Front, had been serving as the vice-president of the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulema, an influential body of Muslim scholars in Kerala.

He is the senior-most member of the Malappuram-based Panakkad Thangal family, which traditionally has the final say in IUML politics.

He became the president of IUML in 2009, following the death of his elder brother Sayed Mohhammedali Shihab Thangal.

Comments

News Network
March 5,2022

Mangaluru, Mar 5: Mangaluru MLA and Deputy Leader of Congress Legislature Party U T Khader has urged Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada to conduct a high-level probe into targeting of hijab girls by miscreants at Dr P Dayananda Pai - P Sathisha Pai Government First Grade College at Car Street in Mangaluru.

Addressing the media, the former minister said, the probe should bring out the truth on who is provoking the students. College principal should initiate action against those students who allegedly confronted girl students wearing hijab at the college. Students should attend college to pursue their studies and not engage in any conflict. Any issues pertaining to the rules and regulations should be discussed and decided by the College principal and management and not by students, he said.

Why did the district administration remain silent when students entered into confrontation over the hijab controversy in the college? he sought to know. “We want the students to maintain harmony in the college/school campuses,” he said.

The district administration and police should take strict action against those who instill fear and hate among the people, he said.

Holiday declared

Following the hijab controversy that erupted at Dr P Dayananda Pai - P Sathisha Pai Government First Grade College at Car Street in Mangaluru, holiday has been declared for the students from Saturday.

College Principal Rajashekar Hebbar said that online classes will be conducted for the students for the time being. Even the ongoing internal exams too have been postponed on the advice of the Deputy Commissioner.

Comments

