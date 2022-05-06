  1. Home
  Use of loudspeakers at mosques 'not a fundamental right', rules Allahabad HC

Use of loudspeakers at mosques 'not a fundamental right', rules Allahabad HC

News Network
May 6, 2022

Allahabad, May 6: The Allahabad High Court on Friday ruled that delivering the azaan on loudspeakers is not a fundamental right.

The court made this remark while dismissing a petition filed by one Irfan of Budaun, who sought permission to play Azaan using loudspeakers in the Noori Masjid.

"The law has now been settled that use of loudspeaker from mosque is not a fundamental right. Ever otherwise a cogent reason has been assigned in the impugned order. Accordingly, we find that the present petition is patently misconceived, hence the same is dismissed," said the court.

The court further said that although azaan is an integral part of Islam, it stated that delivering it through loudspeakers is not a part of the religion.

"Azaan is an integral part of Islam, but giving it through loudspeakers is not a part of Islam," a bench headed by Justice BK Vidla and Justice Vikas said.

Ruling on the petition, a two-judge bench of the Allahabad High Court had noted that there have been previous instances where courts have ruled that the call for prayer on a loudspeaker is not a fundamental right.

Azaan is the Islamic call to prayers which is given five times at prescribed times of the day. A muezzin is a person who proclaims the call to the daily prayer five times a day at a mosque.

News Network
May 1,2022

Thiruvananthapuram, May 1: Former Kerala MLA P C George was held by the police in connection with a case regarding a communally-sensitive speech.

George had made anti-Muslim comments while speaking at Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelan — an annual event that has been held in Thiruvananthapuram for the last several years  — on Friday.

A case was registered against him on Saturday for spreading hate after his remarks triggered a row and an Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) youth wing leader petitioned the state police chief Anil Kant seeking action against George. The Thiruvananthapuram city police took the former MLA into custody during the early hours of Sunday.

A suo motu case has been registered against him under section 153A of IPC.

George, a former Kerala Congress leader, was an MLA for over 30 years. He had associated with both Congress-led United Democratic Front and CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front over the years, besides a brief association with the NDA. He lost the Assembly elections in 2021.

George often invited criticism for his use of foul language. 

During the Hindu Maha Sammelan he alleged that the Muslim community was trying to reduce the population of Hindu and Christian communities by various means. He also made certain sensitive allegations. These statements triggered widespread criticism against him. The ruling CPI(M) and opposition party Congress demanded action against him.

News Network
May 5,2022

Belagavi, 5: In an apparent bid to intensify Hindutva drive in Karnataka ahead of assembly polls, a hardline outfit today asked the chief minister Bommai led government to act tough and take action against loudspeakers installed on mosques in the state.

Speaking to media persons Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik, said: “Muslims do not vote for BJP, hence there is no need to appease them”.

He said that Sri Ram Sene will also counter morning Azaan with Hanuman Chalisa, Suprabhat and devotional songs from 5 m on May 9 if the government does not take action against loudspeakers installed on mosques.

“Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a tough stand against loudspeakers installed on mosques and has implemented the orders of the Supreme Court. Bommai should take a cue from his northern state counterpart and take tough action as Muslims do not vote for BJP,” he added.

He said: "We are not opposed to prayers in mosques, but are opposing the noise in the form of Azaan on loudspeakers. It has become a nuisance and is affecting people. Students, government offices and patients in hospitals are suffering due to the noise, hence Islam cannot be called a peace-loving religion due to the problems created for others."

"We have held talks with managements of temples across the state and more than 1,000 temples have come forward to counter the morning Azaan with Hanuman Chalisa, Suprabhat and devotional songs from May 9 at 5 am, he informed.

News Network
April 30,2022

punjab.jpg

Chandigarh, Apr 30: The Punjab government on Saturday suspended mobile internet and SMS services in Patiala district, a day after clashes between two groups over an anti-Khalistan march left four people injured.

The government also transferred the inspector general of police (IG) Patiala Range, the Patiala senior superintendent of police and the superintendent of police with immediate effect.

A spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office said Mukhwinder Singh Chinna has been appointed as the new IG-Patiala while Deepak Parik will be the new Patiala SSP. Wazir Singh has been appointed as the new superintendent of police of Patiala. 

Chinna replaces Rakesh Agrawal as IG (Patiala Range) while Parik takes over the post of SSP-Patiala from Nanak Singh. 

Police and district administration authorities claimed that the situation is under control and peaceful in the city.

Heavy police security has been deployed at the site of the clashes outside the Kali Mata temple in Patiala, while various Hindu outfits have given a call for a bandh here.

The order to suspend mobile internet and SMS services, except voice call, was issued by the state's home affairs and justice department.

“In exercise of power conferred upon me by virtue of temporary suspension of telecom services (public emergency or public safety) rules, 2017, I Anurag Verma, principal secretary, home affairs and justice, do here by order suspension of the mobile internet services (2G/3G/45/CDMA), all SMS services and all dongle services etc provided on mobile networks except voice calls in the territorial jurisdiction of the district of Patiala from 9:30 AM to 6 pm on April 30,” said the government order.  

“And, where there is an imminent danger of loss of life and or damage to public/ private property, and widespread disturbances of public tranquillity and communal harmony, as a result of inflammatory material and false rumours which are being/could be transmitted/ circulated to the public through social media/ messaging services on mobile internet services, all SMS services and dongle services," it said.

To thwart designs and activities of "anti-national and anti-social groups or elements", maintain peace and communal harmony and to prevent loss of life or damage to public or private property, the order said, it has become necessary to take all necessary steps and measures to maintain law and order due to "unavoidable circumstances" in Patiala district in public interest.

Describing the measures, it said that this being done "by stopping the spread of misinformation and rumours, through various social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter on mobile phones and SMS…”, it said.

It was also mentioned in the order that the Patiala deputy commissioner and SSP have hinted towards a situation where data services could be grossly misused by certain unscrupulous elements.

Talking to the media, Patiala Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said the situation is calm and peaceful.

“We have deployed force here. The situation is peaceful right now and the situation is under control. We are constantly monitoring the situation,” Sawhney said.  

On suspension of mobile internet services, the official said this step was taken to prevent any rumour mongering but appealed to people not to panic.

Inspector General (Patiala Range) Rakesh Agrawal, who has now been transferred, said two FIRs have been lodged in the matter and Harish Singla, working president of a group called "Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray)" has been arrested.

During the violence on Friday outside the temple here, the groups hurled stones at each other and police fired in the air to bring the situation under control. 

