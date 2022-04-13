  1. Home
  We need Uniform Civil Code; first step already taken towards introducing it: Uttarakhand CM



News Network
April 14, 2022

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said the first step towards introducing Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand has been taken as the state cabinet has given its nod to set up a committee to draft it.

Addressing the 63rd foundation day of the Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP) here which coincided with Ambedkar Jayanti, Dhami said there is a provision for UCC for all citizens in Article 44 of the Constitution and even the Supreme Court has endorsed its introduction in its rulings from time to time.

"Keeping our pre-poll promise, we cleared a proposal to constitute a committee to draft Uniform Civil Code at the very first meeting of our cabinet," the chief minister said.

The committee consisting of legal experts and other stakeholders will take into consideration everyone's view and coordinate with all sections before drafting it, he said.

"We need Uniform Civil Code as we share our borders with two countries. Every family in Uttarakhand has someone in the armed forces. Uttarakhand is also a cultural and spiritual centre," he said.

Dhami said every institution in Uttarakhand will have to play a role in making it one of the leading states in the country by 2025 when it will celebrate 25 years of its existence and suggested that the IIP adopt 10 border villages and contribute to their development.

He also praised the institute for its "brilliant" work during the Covid crisis when it set up more than 100 oxygen plants across the country.  

News Network
April 13,2022

Mangaluru, Apr 13: Accusing Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai defending Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa the members of SDPI waved black flags at the CM's convoy at Valachil near Manglauru.

The protest comes a day after the unnatural death of contractor Santosh Patil, who had levelled allegations against Eshwarappa of demanding 40% commission.  

The CM was on his way to a meeting of BJP workers at Bantara Bhavana in Bantwal. As the convoy reached Valachil, the SDPI workers blocked the road and waved black flags. 

News Network
April 14,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 14: Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa, whose name appeared in the alleged suicide case of contractor Santosh Patil, says that he will handover his resignation to the Chief Minister tomorrow. “Tomorrow I'm handing over the resignation letter to CM. I thank you all for your co-operation," the minister said. 

"I decided to resign because I don't want to put in an uncomfortable situation those who helped me rise to this position, such as seniors in the party, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and our national leaders," Eshwarappa added. 

Earlier, Eshwarappa had rejected calls for his resignation over the issue, saying he was not at fault. Patil's death has triggered a major political row and demands from the opposition Congress for the resignation of the BJP leader or his dismissal from the Cabinet.

A case was registered against Eshwarappa for abetment of suicide over the death of a civil contractor in Udupi, police said on Wednesday. Eshwarappa was named as the first accused in the case.

The FIR was registered on Tuesday night following a complaint from Prashanth Patil, brother of Santhosh Patil, who had levelled bribery charges against the senior minister earlier. Patil was found dead at a lodge in Udupi in a case of suspected suicide on Tuesday. The complaint by Prashanth named minister Eshwarappa and his staff members Ramesh and Basavaraj as the accused. 

In the complaint, Prashanth Patil said in the year 2020-21 residents of Hindalaga village had called on Eshwarappa in the state capital and requested him to lay roads, construct storm water drain and pavement in the hamlet. 

He further stated that Eshwarappa gave the nod to start work without worrying about the budget, following which Santosh Patil was awarded the contract. The complainant contended that his brother had undertaken works worth ₹4 crore in the village. 

He had invested his money in the project and the bill for the work was pending. Santhosh had visited minister Eshwarappa several times and pleaded him to release the amount. But his close aides Basavaraj and Ramesh were demanding 40 percent commission, the complaint alleged.

News Network
April 2,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 2: The Hindutva campaign against Halal meat has taken a serious turn in Karnataka. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that he has directed all Superintendents of Police (SP) and Deputy Commissioners to initiate strict action against elements who try to create problems during the festival.

Karnataka is celebrating Ugadi festival on Saturday followed by 'Hosa tadukua' on Sunday. The people especially in south Karnataka feast on non-vegetarian food en mass during this period. Hindutva activists are carrying out a full-fledged campaign that Hindus must not make purchase of halal cut meat.

Answering a question, Bommai said that he has directed to conduct peace meetings between leaders of communities and ensure that the law and order system is not disturbed in the state.

Meanwhile, Bhadravathi police in Shivamogga district arrested 7 persons for assaulting hotel staff demanding non-halal meat on Friday night. The arrested persons had gone to a chicken meat stall, abused and threatened the owner that he should not sell halal meat as 99 per cent of the population of the area follow Hindu religion.

The same group went to the Janata hotel and demanded jhatka cut meat. They insisted that the hotel should not sell halal cut meat. They quarrelled with a customer and assaulted one of the hotel staff. The hotel and meat shop owners had lodged a complaint with the police.

Shivamogga SP Lakshmi Prasad stated that based on two FIRs, Vadivelu, Savai Singh, Srikanth, Krishna, Gunda and other two persons were arrested.

Meanwhile, Shashikala Jolle, Minister for Muzarai and Wakf, stated on Saturday, "We are with Hindu (Hindutva) activists who are carrying out campaigns against halal meat. I have to learn about halal and jhatka cut. Once I gather information, will talk to CM Bommai and he will take a call on it."

