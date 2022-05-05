  1. Home
  2. Will implement CAA as soon as Covid tapers off: Amit Shah

May 5, 2022

Siliguri, May 5: The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be implemented as soon as Covid tapers off, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said today in Bengal, making it clear that the controversial citizenship law is back on the Centre's agenda.

Addressing a public rally in Siliguri, Amit Shah accused Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of "spreading rumours" that the new citizenship law would not be enforced.

"I have come to North Bengal today. I want to make it clear that the Trinamool Congress is spreading rumours that the CAA will not be implemented. I want to say that as soon as the Covid wave abates we will implement CAA on the ground," Amit Shah said.

"CAA was a reality and it will remain a reality and the Trinamool cannot do anything about it," added the Home Minister.

The CAA was at the heart of massive protests in parts of the country in late 2019 and early 2020, months before the Covid outbreak spurred lockdowns and other restrictions.

Mamata Banerjee reacted instantly to Amit Shah's statement. "This is their plan. Why are they not bringing the bill to Parliament? They are not coming in 2024, I am telling you. We don't want any citizens rights to suffer. Unity is our strength. He has come after one year. Har baar aate hain ganda baat karte hain (Every time they come they talk rubbish)," the Chief Minister said.

April 24,2022

New Delhi, Apr 24: Members of the Hindu and Muslim communities will take out a Tiranga Yatra (flag march) on Sunday at the communal violence-hit Jahangirpuri area of the national capital. The area is still under heavy security cover; however, permission to take out the proposed Yatra at 6 pm has been granted by the Delhi Police.

"A total of 50 people—25 Hindus and 25 Muslims—are allowed to take part in the Yatra," sources said, adding that the Yatra will begin from Kusal Chowk and then move towards Block B, BC market, mosque, temple, G block, Kusal Chowk, Bhumi Ghat and culminate at Azad Chowk.

On Saturday evening, representatives of the local peace committee, known as Aman Committee, met and hugged each other on cameras, spreading the message of brotherhood between both the communities.

Aman Committees were set up in the 1980s to ensure that religious celebrations in the national capital take place without one community hurting another's sentiments. The committee consists of police officers, members of political parties and prominent residents from various communities.

Severe communal clashes erupted in Jahangirpuri on April 16 during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in which nine people, including eight policemen, were injured. The police has arrested 25 people so far and apprehended two juveniles, while one of the arrested person's relatives was boked for injuring a police inspector by pelting stones at him. 

April 30,2022

punjab.jpg

Chandigarh, Apr 30: The Punjab government on Saturday suspended mobile internet and SMS services in Patiala district, a day after clashes between two groups over an anti-Khalistan march left four people injured.

The government also transferred the inspector general of police (IG) Patiala Range, the Patiala senior superintendent of police and the superintendent of police with immediate effect.

A spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office said Mukhwinder Singh Chinna has been appointed as the new IG-Patiala while Deepak Parik will be the new Patiala SSP. Wazir Singh has been appointed as the new superintendent of police of Patiala. 

Chinna replaces Rakesh Agrawal as IG (Patiala Range) while Parik takes over the post of SSP-Patiala from Nanak Singh. 

Police and district administration authorities claimed that the situation is under control and peaceful in the city.

Heavy police security has been deployed at the site of the clashes outside the Kali Mata temple in Patiala, while various Hindu outfits have given a call for a bandh here.

The order to suspend mobile internet and SMS services, except voice call, was issued by the state's home affairs and justice department.

“In exercise of power conferred upon me by virtue of temporary suspension of telecom services (public emergency or public safety) rules, 2017, I Anurag Verma, principal secretary, home affairs and justice, do here by order suspension of the mobile internet services (2G/3G/45/CDMA), all SMS services and all dongle services etc provided on mobile networks except voice calls in the territorial jurisdiction of the district of Patiala from 9:30 AM to 6 pm on April 30,” said the government order.  

“And, where there is an imminent danger of loss of life and or damage to public/ private property, and widespread disturbances of public tranquillity and communal harmony, as a result of inflammatory material and false rumours which are being/could be transmitted/ circulated to the public through social media/ messaging services on mobile internet services, all SMS services and dongle services," it said.

To thwart designs and activities of "anti-national and anti-social groups or elements", maintain peace and communal harmony and to prevent loss of life or damage to public or private property, the order said, it has become necessary to take all necessary steps and measures to maintain law and order due to "unavoidable circumstances" in Patiala district in public interest.

Describing the measures, it said that this being done "by stopping the spread of misinformation and rumours, through various social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter on mobile phones and SMS…”, it said.

It was also mentioned in the order that the Patiala deputy commissioner and SSP have hinted towards a situation where data services could be grossly misused by certain unscrupulous elements.

Talking to the media, Patiala Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said the situation is calm and peaceful.

“We have deployed force here. The situation is peaceful right now and the situation is under control. We are constantly monitoring the situation,” Sawhney said.  

On suspension of mobile internet services, the official said this step was taken to prevent any rumour mongering but appealed to people not to panic.

Inspector General (Patiala Range) Rakesh Agrawal, who has now been transferred, said two FIRs have been lodged in the matter and Harish Singla, working president of a group called "Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray)" has been arrested.

During the violence on Friday outside the temple here, the groups hurled stones at each other and police fired in the air to bring the situation under control. 

May 5,2022

A magisterial court in Mehsana, Gujarat, on Thursday, 5 May, sentenced Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani and nine others to three months' imprisonment for holding a rally from Mehsana in July 2017 without prior police permission. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Reshma Patel was also among those convicted. All the convicts were also fined Rs 1,000 each.

This comes days after an Assam court granted bail to Congress' Mevani in a 'manufactured' assault case. The Gujarat MLA had first been arrested in connection with a case over tweets on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate JA Parmar, who passed the judgment, said, "It is not an offence to hold a rally, but it is an offence to hold a rally without permission," reported The Indian Express. The court further said that "disobedience can never be tolerated."

The court said while pronouncing the judgment that the 10 accused could have challenged the order of the executive magistrate before appropriate higher authorities and then held the rally after receiving due permission.

Mevani and his associates had taken out an 'Azadi Kooch' from Mehsana to Dhanera in the neighbouring district of Banaskantha on 12 July 2017 to mark one year of the public flogging of some Dalits in Una.

Kaushik Parmar, one of Mevani's associates, had sought permission for the rally from the Mehsana executive magistrate under the banner of Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch. The permission was initially granted but revoked by the authorities later. However, the rally was still held by the organisers.

After the rally, the Mehsana Police registered a case under Section 143 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for unlawful assembly against Mevani and others as they hadn't been granted permission to hold the march. The police had also submitted a charge sheet against 12 people in the case.

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar, who is now part of the Congress party, had also attended the rally.

The framing of charges by the court had taken place in April 2021. However, Kumar was absent during the same. The court had passed an order to hold a separate trial against him when he appeared before the court.

The trial against the 10 accused began in April 2021. It excluded Kumar and another accused, who had died.

