  1. Home
  2. Puttur: 24-yr-old tiger dance troupe leader hacked death after a fight over a minor accident

Puttur: 24-yr-old tiger dance troupe leader hacked to death after a fight over a minor accident

News Network
November 7, 2023

tigerdance.jpg

Puttur, Nov 7: A 24-year-old man was hacked to death by miscreants last night at Nehru Nagar in Puttur of Dakshina Kannada district. 

The deceased is Akshay Kallega, the leader of ‘Kallega Tigers’, the famed tiger dance troupe of Puttur. He is survived by parents and two brothers.

Led by Akshay for past six years ‘Kallega Tigers’ had won the hearts of people. 

It is learnt that a verbal duel after a minor accident led to the murder of the youth. 

According to sources, Akshay was chased near Canara Bank ATM on Nehru Nagar-Vivekananda College road. He ran for life till Mani-Mysuru highway. However, he was cornered and killed near a bush at around 11:30pm. Blood stains were found from one end of Mysuru highway to the other.

Akshay’s mortal remains were found near the bushes on the opposite side of the road that leads to Vivekananda College. Police sources said that there were three assailants. Among them Manish and Chethu, have reportedly surrendered to the police.

As per complaint filed at the police station filed by Vikhyat, a friend of Akshay, there was heated argument over phone between Akshay and accused regarding the accident that occurred at Nehru Nagar. 

After sometime, when Vikhyat was standing with his friend Akshay near the ATM at Puttur Nehru Nagar, the accused Chetan, Manish, Manja and Keshava who arrived by car, hurled expletives and assaulted him with two swords. 

Vikhyat ran and escaped from them. But Akshay was hacked to death by Chetan, Manish, Manja and Keshava.

A case under registration No. 106/2023 under IPC sections 341, 504, 506, 307, 302 together with section 34 is registered at Puttur town police station in this connection and is under investigation.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 4,2023

nepal.jpg

At least 132 people were killed in a magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck a remote region of Nepal late Friday. According to Nepal authorities, over 140 people have been injured and the death count is expected to rise. 

Locals were filmed digging through rubble in the dark of night, searching for survivors in the wreckage of collapsed homes and buildings.

Several houses collapsed or sustained damage, as survivors huddled outside in fear, surrounded by the wail of emergency sirens. The earthquake's tremors even reached New Delhi, over 500 kilometres away.

Bihar's Disaster Management Department reported that tremors were felt in Patna, Katihar, East Champaran, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, West Champaran, Sasaram, Nawada, and several other districts along the India-Nepal border.

The National Centre for Seismology reported that the 6.4 magnitude earthquake originated in Jajarkot district, about 227 km north of Ayodhya and 331 km west-northwest of Kathmandu. Tremors were felt in Kathmandu and surrounding areas, with the worst damage in the western districts of Jajarkot and Rukum.

Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal offered his condolences over the terrible loss of life and the severe infrastructural damage caused by the earthquake.

"Honorable Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" has expressed his deep sorrow over the human and material damage caused by the earthquake at Ramidanda in Jajarkot at 11:47 on Friday night and has mobilized all 3 security agencies for the immediate rescue and relief of the injured," Nepal PMO posted on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sadness over the loss of lives and damage caused by the powerful earthquake. 

"Deeply saddened by loss of lives and damage due to the earthquake in Nepal. India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal and is ready to extend all possible assistance. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and we wish the injured a quick recovery," he said in a post on X.
 
Nepal is nestled in a geologically active region, where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates collide, forming the Himalayas and making earthquakes a frequent occurrence.

A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal in 2015, causing widespread devastation. The quake killed nearly 9,000 people, injured over 22,000, destroyed over 500,000 homes, and damaged or destroyed nearly 8,000 schools, leaving almost a million children without classrooms. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 5,2023

geo.jpg

Bengaluru, Nov 5: A senior geologist with the Department of Mines and Geology was found dead with her throat slit at her home in southern Bengaluru, police officers said on Sunday.

Police said that the deceased Prathima K S, 45, stayed alone in a two-storied rented house near the Gokulam Apartment Complex in Doddakallasandra under the Subramanyapura police station limits. Her office was located on the 13th floor of the VV Towers near Vidhana Soudha.

A police officer close to the investigation said that they received information about the alleged murder around 8:30 am.

“She was in the office till 6:30 pm on Saturday. The crime must’ve happened after she had come home. It is also being checked who she spoke with last,” the officer said.

A senior officer overseeing the probe said that Prathima’s body was found inside the house with her throat slit.

“Prima facie it was found that no valuables were stolen or are missing from the house,” the officer said, adding that a motive was yet to be established.

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) arrived at the spot and collected samples and other details.

A well-placed source said that the senior geologist had been living at her house for the last few years while her husband resided in Shivamogga’s Thirthahalli.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 28,2023

gazaball.jpg

Israel on Saturday, October 28, expanded its ground operation in besieged Gaza Strip, sending in tanks and infantry backed by massive strikes from the air and sea.

Israeli forces will continue operations begun overnight in the Gaza Strip, randomly targeting infrastructure and suspected tunnels.

Gaza residents reported experiencing the heaviest and most intense bombardment overnight since the war started, while UN officials have warned that Israel’s attacks could lead to thousands of more Palestinians being killed.

The bombardment also knocked out most communications in Gaza. This largely cut off the besieged enclave’s 2.3 million people from the world, while enabling the Israeli military to control the narrative in a new stage of fighting.

Meanwhile, the Israeli defence (war) minister Yoav Gallant has announced that Israel has “moved to a new phase” in the war against Hamas, adding that “the earth in Gaza shook” through the military operations.

In a statement from his office, quoted by Israeli media, Gallant said: “We attacked above ground and below ground, we attacked terror operatives of all ranks, in all places.”

“The commands to the forces are clear: The operation will continue until a new order,” he added. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.