  Ramanath Rai announces retirement from electoral politics, says Cong will work hard to regain lost seats in DK

May 16, 2023
May 16, 2023

Mangaluru, May 16: Disheartened over his two consecutive defeats from Bantwal constituency in Karnataka Assembly polls, Congress leader and former minister B Ramanath Rai has announced his retirement from electoral politics.

Speaking to media persons in the city today, Mr Rai, however, clarified that he would continue to remain active in party activities.

“I am a 71-year-old and there was some disagreement in the party over my candidature. The party has given me all the opportunities all these years,” he said. “However, I will abide by the decision of the high command,” he added.

“I was confident of winning the election as the situation was favourable for the Congress. There was a setback somewhere and I will introspect on the reason for the defeat. Compared to the previous election, the victory margin of the BJP has come down to 8,282 votes from 15,971 votes, he said. 

To a query on whether he would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election, Rai said “As I have decided, I will not contest the elections. The party is supreme for me and I will do whatever the high command wants me to do,” he added.

Lauding the party’s performance in the state, Rai said “BJP did not win a majority in the state all these years. They formed a coalition government with the JD(S) and later with the independent candidates and through ‘Operation Lotus’. The voters did not support the BJP. The BJP will never come to power again. The Congress will win even in the Lok Sabha elections,” he said and urged the party workers to get ready for the zilla panchayat, taluk panchayat and Lok Sabha elections. 

“We accept the defeat in the district but will work hard to gain back the seats as our party is in power in the state,” he said. “The Congress ‘Guarantees’ will be implemented soon after the oath-taking ceremony,” he said.

May 13,2023
May 13,2023

Bengaluru, May 13: In a shock to the ruling BJP in Karnataka, six of its ministers were trailing as counting of votes was underway on Saturday.

Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar took a clear lead of 15,098 votes at the end of third round against state Minister for Revenue R. Ashoka.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah has taken a lead of 1,224 votes at the end of second round of counting in Varuna seat against Minister for Housing V. Somanna.

Somanna, who is also contesting in the Chamarajanagar seat, was trailing there by 9,000 votes against Congress candidate Puttaranga Setty.

Minister for Sports and Youth Services Dr. K.C. Narayana Gowda was trailing by 3,324 votes in the second round against JD(S) candidate H.T. Manju.

The Minister for PWD, C.C. Patil was trailing and Congress candidate B.R. Yavagal was leading by 544 votes in the Navalgund seat. 

May 15,2023
May 15,2023

Mangaluru, May 15: A group of Bajrang Dal workers staged a protest in front of Wenlock Hospital in the city on Sunday after a man, who was undergoing treatment for liver disease died in the hospital. 

Nitin Poojary alias Roopesh (33), a resident of Nelyapalke of Maninalkur village in Bantwal taluk was admitted to hospital last week due to severe stomach ache. 

He was reportedly suffering from severe liver disease and died after three days without responding to any treatment. Nitin was a bus driver by profession. He was also an activist of Bajrang Dal, it is learnt. 

The protesters held the doctors of the hospital responsible for Nitin’s death and demanded an enquiry. They placed the dead body of Nitin in front of the hospital and raised slogans against the doctors. 

May 14,2023
May 14,2023

Kharge.jpg

Bengaluru, May 14: The newly elected Congress MLAs are likely to 'vote' at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting is scheduled to be held today to elect their leader who will be the new chief minister of Karnataka at 

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar has a strong claim on the chief minister's chair, but there is also Siddaramaiah who is eyeing a second term. 

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said the CLP meeting will be held at 5.30 pm. The party has already given instructions to all its MLAs to arrive in Bengaluru.

According to party sources, the MLAs will be given an opportunity to "vote" for their choice of the CM candidate. "The party had done a similar exercise in Himachal Pradesh. There will be AICC observers who will conduct the poll. All the MLAs will vote and the CM candidate will be decided based on this process," sources in the party said. 

Shivakumar, who was appointed KPCC president in March 2020, said he had promised Sonia Gandhi that he would "deliver" Karnataka. "Today, I have fulfilled my promise," he said. 

An 8-time MLA, Shivakumar has the optics going for him. He broke down on national television, profusely thanking the Gandhi family. Shivakumar's supporters have been running the #DKforCM campaign on social media. 

In the election, the Congress' domination of the Old Mysuru region would go to Shivakumar, a Vokkaliga.  

It is also generally perceived that whoever is the KPCC president becomes a natural choice for the CM's post - SM Krishna and Veerendra Patil are examples.

The party must balance Shivakumar's aspiration with Siddaramaiah's expectation. Being the only CM to have completed the full 5-year term, Siddaramaiah is known for his adminstrative acumen and grip over financial matters - he has presented a record 13 budgets. 

Siddaramaiah is the Congress' biggest mass leader and face of the Ahinda (minorities, backward classes and Dalits). Siddaramaiah's declaration that this will be his last election may also help him garner points on the grounds of seniority. Apparently, Siddaramaiah is believed to enjoy Rahul Gandhi's backing.

