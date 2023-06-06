  1. Home
  Mangaluru: Home minister sets Aug 15 deadline to curb drug menace

June 7, 2023
June 7, 2023

Mangaluru: Home minister G Parameshwara has set a deadline of August 15 for the police to curb the drug menace in the region.

The minister, after holding a review meeting with top officials of the Western Range comprising Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Chikkamagaluru police units and Mangaluru city police, expressed confidence that the officers will work towards eradicating the menace by identifying peddlers, consumers and the supply chain, to put an end to the drug menace.

“The police will carry out a drive in Mangaluru and surrounding areas, against drug peddlers and consumers,” he told reporters on Tuesday. 

He requested students and the public not to fall prey to the drug menace and other illegal activities like matka and gambling. 

He sought the cooperation of the youth to create a good environment. “Mangaluru is referred to as an education hub, and there is a need to bring back the past glory of the place by creating a conducive atmosphere,” he said.

June 7,2023
June 7,2023

Bengaluru, June 7: Following its humiliating defeat in the Karnataka Assembly elections, the BJP is all set to revamp its strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections but the prospect of dropping several sitting MPs has created heartburn.

Meanwhile, the ruling Congress, buoyed by the success, is looking to wrest more than 20 seats out of 28 parliamentary constituencies in the state.

Sources in the BJP says that the party is looking forward to credible fresh faces from the party cadres and from government services. Amid strong rumours that most of the sitting MPs may not even be considered for tickets, Bengaluru North MP and former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda has urged the party high command to issue clarification in this regard.

A total of 13 MPs have approached Sadananda Gowda and he has raised his voice for them, pulling up the party and leaders for remaining tight-lipped and warning that the development will send the wrong signal to the people of the state.

Sadananda Gowda stated on Tuesday that there is an attempt to malign 13 MPs among the total 25 as useless.

"A systematic attempt has been made to bring down the morale and fortitude of senior parliamentarians. The state as well as national leaders must intervene and clear the confusion at this stage," he added.

"There is still a year's time for Lok Sabha elections. At this juncture, MPs are targeted and maligned. I don't know who is behind this. The rumors are spread that 13 MPs have not carried out any development in their constituencies and some have fallen sick and won't be given tickets," he maintained.

Sadananda Gowda maintained that introspection should take place regarding the defeat but there are no souls who would make an attempt to introspect.

Sources in BJP maintained that including Sadananda Gowda, Mangala Angadi, MP from Belagavi, who gave a statement that Jagadish Shettar would win in elections against the BJP candidate would not be considered. G.M. Siddeshwara, MP from Davanagere is also likely to miss a Lok Sabha ticket.

The party had given tickets to 72 new faces in the Assembly elections. However, former CM Basavaraj Bommai stated that the experiment of giving tickets to new faces has backfired for the party. The party think tank is disturbed with the state Assembly results and till date not able to make a decision on the Leader of the Opposition.

May 24,2023
May 24,2023

Mangaluru, May 24: Sleuths of Mangaluru North police station have arrested a fugitive who was on the run after being booked under the Arms Act in 2020.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said that the arrested man was identified as Nawaz Sharif alias Sharif from Valachil Adyar. 

He went to a Gulf country a year ago and failed to appear before the court. The court had issued warrants against him.

On getting credible information that he was in the Gulf, a lookout circular was issued. When he arrived at Mumbai International Airport, he was detained and handed over to the city police.

May 24,2023
May 24,2023

Speaker.jpg

Bengaluru, May 24: Congress MLA U T Khader was unanimously elected as the new Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly on Wednesday.

With the election, Khader, 53, became the first Muslim leader to serve as Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly. He is also the youngest Speaker of the Karnataka State Assembly.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah proposed Khader's name for the post of Speaker and it was seconded by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

As there was no other contender for the post, Protem Speaker R V Deshpande put the proposal made by the Chief Minister to vote, and it was unanimously adopted by the House.

As per convention, the ruling party's nominee is generally elected unanimously as the Speaker.

Khader had served as Deputy Leader of Opposition in the previous Assembly and had also served as a minister in the past.

Khader holds a law degree and served as the Health, and Food and Civil Supplies Minister in the Siddaramaiah-led government during 2013-18 and held the portfolios of Housing and Urban Development in the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in 2018-19.

