No upper age limit for online application for Hajj-2022

The restriction of upper age limit has been cancelled so as to facilitate the elderly intending Pilgrims to make online application for Haj-2022, according to Telangana State Hajj committee Executive Director Janab B. Shafiullah.

Subsequently, the pilgrims above the earlier notified age limit 65 years are eligible to submit online applications for Haj – 2022 including those above the age of 70+ years, Shafiullah said in a statement here.

He also said the applications of 70 plus intending pilgrims will be registered under Reserved Category as per the Orders of Haj Committee of India.

He said only those applicants will be eligible for Reserved Category, who have “Never”performed Haj in their entire lifetime, either through Haj Committee of India or Private Tour Operator or by any other means. An applicant who completes 70 years or more as on May 31,2022 (applicants who were born on or before May 31, 1952) along with One companion will be registered under this category.

Companion is a must and no 70 plus applicant alone will be registered under this category, he said.

The companion should be an immediate relative namely Husband/ Wife/ Brother/ Sister/ Son/ Daughter or Grandson / Granddaughter or Son- in-law / Daughter-in-law or Nephew / Niece. No other relation will be allowed to travel as a companion, he added.