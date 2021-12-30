No upper age limit for online application for Hajj-2022

  1. Home
News Network
December 31, 2021

The restriction of upper age limit has been cancelled so as to facilitate the elderly intending Pilgrims to make online application for Haj-2022, according to Telangana State Hajj committee Executive Director Janab B. Shafiullah.

Subsequently, the pilgrims above the earlier notified age limit 65 years are eligible to submit online applications for Haj – 2022 including those above the age of 70+ years, Shafiullah said in a statement here.

He also said the applications of 70 plus intending pilgrims will be registered under Reserved Category as per the Orders of Haj Committee of India.

He said only those applicants will be eligible for Reserved Category, who have “Never”performed Haj in their entire lifetime, either through Haj Committee of India or Private Tour Operator or by any other means. An applicant who completes 70 years or more as on May 31,2022 (applicants who were born on or before May 31, 1952) along with One companion will be registered under this category.

Companion is a must and no 70 plus applicant alone will be registered under this category, he said.

The companion should be an immediate relative namely Husband/ Wife/ Brother/ Sister/ Son/ Daughter or Grandson / Granddaughter or Son- in-law / Daughter-in-law or Nephew / Niece. No other relation will be allowed to travel as a companion, he added.

December 17,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 17: A day after he courted controversy over his remarks on rape, former Karnataka Speaker and senior Congress leader K R Ramesh Kumar issued an apology on the floor of the House on Friday. 

Speaking at the start of the Assembly session on Friday, Kumar said, “If my remarks have hurt women, (or) if their feelings are hurt, I regret my remarks.” Kumar said that he had "just referred to a proverb" and his goal was not to insult women or the Assembly or to speak lightly (about rape). 

He said that the video of his comments in the House was aired out of context and "only a part was highlighted".

Kumar pointed out that even Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri was a “co-accused”. But, Kageri did not apologise. 

“We’re one family. We also have family ties in our respective lives. I did say, “Let’s enjoy the situation”, to which Kumar said something that has become the subject of a controversy. This House, all of us, have respect for women. We’re committed to protecting that and increasing that,” Kageri said. 

Kageri did not allow Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle and other MLAs to speak on the issue. Congress MLA Anjali Nimbalkar, meanwhile, sought an apology to women from the entire Assembly for the remarks.

On Thursday, Kumar stirred a controversy on Thursday evening at the Assembly after he he told Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, “There’s a saying... when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That’s exactly the position into which you are."

"If anyone is hurt…I am not ashamed to apologise," he said.

Following his remarks, Speaker Kageri said, "We are bound to uphold their (women's) dignity." He requested members of the House not to drag the controversy further. 
 

December 20,2021

Mangaluru, Dec 20: One more Omicron variant case has been confirmed in Dakshina Kannada district. District Surveillance Officer Dr Jagadeesha said that the confirmed case is from the same cluster where on December 18 one Omicron case was detected.

19 students of a nursing college in Mangaluru were tested for Covid-19 on December 8. The samples for genome sequencing were sent on December 10.

The Omicron patient is a 19-year-old student. She is healthy and her 10th day swab was collected on Sunday for testing. She too has no travel history.

Dakshina Kannada district had so far reported six Omicron cases. Four cases have been reported from a government residential school on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

The four teenage students detected with Omicron variant living in the hostel have now recovered and are attending classes, said the officials.

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V has said that the health department has been directed to find out how students without any travel history were infected with the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and the source of infection. 

December 19,2021

Haveri, Dec 19: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in an emotional address to the people of his constituency Shiggaon in this district said nothing is permanent in this world including posts and positions, fuelling speculation in some quarters about his possible exit.

"Nothing is eternal in this world. This life itself is not forever. We don't know how long we will be here in such a situation, these posts and positions are also not forever. I am aware of this fact every moment," he said.

In an expression of gratitude to the people of his constituency, Bommai said he is only 'Basavaraj' for them and not the Chief Minister. The CM was addressing people after inaugurating the statue of Kittur Rani Chennamma, the 19th Century queen of Kittur in Belagavi district, who fought against the British.

"I have always been saying that outside this place (Shiggaon) I was Home Minister and Irrigation Minister in the past, but once I was in, I remained just 'Basavaraj' for you all. Today as a Chief Minister I am saying that once I come to Shiggaon, I may be Chief Minister outside but amongst you, I will remain as the same Basavaraj Bommai because the name Basavaraj is permanent and not the posts", he said.

There have been rumours in some quarters that Bommai is likely to be replaced. The CM is reportedly suffering from a knee-related problem, and may undergo treatment abroad but there was no official word on this.

The Chief Minister who turned emotional twice recalled how affectionately he was fed 'Rotti' (Jowar Roti) and 'Navane' (foxtail millet) rice every time he came to his constituency as Basavaraj.

"I don't have great things to say. If I could live up to your expectations, that's enough for me. I believe that no power is bigger than your love and trust. I try my best not to talk to you in an emotional way but sentiments overwhelm me after seeing you all," Bommai said in a choking manner.

Noting that there was a huge responsibility on his shoulders to plan a comprehensive development of the state and to respond to the demands and requests of every community, the Chief Minister said," he always kept his conscience awake every moment and in his every deed".

Bommai took over as Chief Minister on July 28 after B S Yediyurappa resigned on the day he completed two years in office. 

