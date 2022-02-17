  1. Home
  2. TMC leader Noorsalam Baig stabbed to death at busy market, attacker lynched by mob

News Network
February 17, 2022

Kolkata, Feb 17: A TMC leader was stabbed to death at a market in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Thursday morning, following which locals caught one of the assailants and lynched him on the spot, police said.

Noorsalam Baig, 45, was stabbed to death by three persons in the Sarisha Haat area, around 30 km from Kolkata, when he was parking his motorcycle around 8 am, they said.

Stunned by the attack that happened in the mid of bustling market in broad daylight, the onlookers got hold of two of the assailants and thrashed them, police said.

While one of them died on the spot, the other person was rescued by the police, they said.

He has been admitted to the Diamond Harbour Hospital and will be interrogated once he regains consciousness, police said.

Baig's family alleged that he was killed over a land dispute but local TMC leaders claimed that BJP was behind the attack as he was an influential leader.

Sarisha Haat is in TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar claimed that the murder was the result of TMC's internal feud.

"BJP has no organisation in that area. TMC will end one day due to its internal feud," he claimed.

News Network
February 9,2022

Mangaluru, Feb 9: Seven more accused have been arrested in connection with running an organised prostitution racket at an apartment and sexually assaulting a minor girl studying in a PU College in Mangaluru. With this, the total arrested in the case has risen to 10.

On February 3, the police arrested three persons, including two women, after rescuing two minor girls and had registered a case under the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act.  

As the investigation into the case revealed more details, the police have registered four separate FIRs under POCSO Act based on a complaint by a minor girl victim, said City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar. Of the seven newly arrested, three had sexually assaulted the minor and four were engaged in arranging the clients and introducing the victim to them.

The accused were operating the racket from a penthouse on the fifth floor of an apartment building in Nandigudda. Other than the two minors, there were women above 18 years who are also the victims in this case.

“The officials from women and child development, child protection unit and the Child Welfare Committee are engaged in counselling another rescued minor victim. The victim is yet to submit a complaint to the police. Once she files a complaint, few more persons are likely to be arrested,” said the Commissioner.

Based on a complaint by a 17-year-old, a joint operation was conducted under the direction of police commissioner N Shashi Kumar and DCP (law and order) Hariram Shankar, by the personnel of the women’s police station, child welfare committee, head of a PU college, women and child development department and Childline in the first week of February.

The police are verifying the call records, WhatsApp chats, shared photos and others. “After the complaint was registered, we have taken legal advice and also contacted senior police officers from neighbouring districts, wherein cases of prostitution using minors were registered,” explained the Commissioner.

The arrested are Sandeep (33), a building contractor, Cyprian Andrade alias Praveen D’Souza (40), a building contractor, Mohammed Sharief alias Sharief (46), who is into real estate business, Rahmath (48), a housewife, Sana alias Asma, who is into mehandi design, Umar Kunhi (43), who runs a mutton stall and Mohammed Haneef (46), a fish seller.

Of the seven arrested, Sandeep, Cyprian and Mohammed Sharief had allegedly sexually assaulted the minor.

After undergoing trauma and harassment from the hands of prime accused Shameena, the minor victim had brought the issue of harassment to the notice of her college lecturer, who in turn informed CWC, said sources. 

News Network
February 14,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 14: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar on Monday asked his party’s legislator BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan to apologize for his controversial statement linking rapes and wearing of the hijab.

Khan, however, flatly refused to say sorry.

“The Congress does not approve of Zameer's statement. We condemn that statement. We won't agree with that statement. I'll ask him to withdraw it and apologise,” Shivakumar told reporters.

Khan had courted controversy by suggesting that rapes will be fewer if women wear hijab-like clothing. “Hijab, known as gosha-parda, is to hide a woman’s beauty. India’s rape rates are high probably because women aren’t under gosha-pardah,” Khan had stated earlier. 

An angry Shivakumar said the party’s stand was clear. “I had asked people not to speak on this issue, but they’re speaking. We’ll seek an explanation from them,” he said. 

Khan is a loyalist of Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah. 

Reacting to Shivakumar, Khan said he will neither withdraw his statement nor apologise. “Why should I withdraw? Why should I apologise,” he asked. “I have only explained why women wear the hijab and its benefits. Hijab is to keep women’s beauty away from (prying) eyes. It’s just like how full helmets have been made compulsory for motorists. It’s to keep them safe. Likewise, hijab will keep women safe,” he said.

News Network
February 6,2022

Mandya, Feb 6: Six people of a family, including four children, were hacked to death with weapons at KRS Village in Srirangapatna taluk on Saturday night, the police said. 

The deceased were identified as Lakshmi (30), her children Raju (10), Komal (7) and Kunal (4), her brother, Ganesh, and his son Govind (8). The reason for the murders is not known.

The incident took place when Lakshmi's husband, Gangaram, was out of town for work. 

IGP (southern range) Praveen Madhukar Pawar and SP N Yateesh visited the spot. Fingerprint experts and sniffer dog squad were also pressed into service. 

