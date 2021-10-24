  1. Home
  2. BJP forms strategy to woo Muslim voters, candidates ahead of polls

News Network
October 25, 2021

New Delhi, Oct 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been promoting the slogan of 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas' since 2014 but getting the support of the Muslims has been an elusive goal even now, as it was for the BJP's predecessor, the Bharatiya Jan Sangh, earlier.

Keeping this in mind, the BJP is trying to dispel its "hardline right wing" image to woo all sections of society.

There was a time when the BJP used to think that it would not get Muslim votes but now the party has started gaining the minority community's confidence, say party leaders.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who is one of the party's top Muslim leaders, said that the BJP makes constant efforts to win the trust of minority community and working for them to get their votes, but the party does not believe in making deals for votes.

Citing several welfare schemes, including Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Saubhagya Yojana, toilets, Ujjwala Yojana, food grains, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recently told the Legislative Council that though Muslim population in the state is 17 to 19 per cent, it is bagging benefits of 30 to 35 per cent from these schemes.

On the BJP's image and development works of the government, Naqvi said that some people take secularism as a "political facility", but for the saffron party, it has been a constitutional commitment.

In seven and a half years of the Modi government and even during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, one cannot cry discrimination in the matter of development, he said, adding that "we are on the path of universal empowerment and the party and government follows it too".

On the BJP's challenges in attracting support of Muslims, Naqvi said that the party is also well aware of this, so instead of running a big campaign to woo the community, it is making contact at personal level.

BJP Minority Morcha national President Jamal Siddiqui said that the Morcha has prepared a list of booths, where more than 70 per cent of voters are Muslims, in all the states — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur, and Goa — going to polls.

In these booths, party's Muslim activists will go and spread awareness about welfare schemes run by the state and Central government and their achievements.

Siddiqui claimed that parties like the Congress, the SP, and the BSP "sell lies" to Muslims, but now the saffron party would reach out to the minority community and expose their lies.

For the upcoming Assembly polls, Siddiqui said the party is aiming to add 100 such people to each constituency who are either not very active now or are not directly associated with the party.

On the BJP being blamed for not giving ticket to Muslim candidates, Siddiqui said under a campaign, the Morcha has asked people to come forward to contest polls.

"If you can bloom a lotus on a Muslim majority seat, then you are also welcome to contest elections," Siddiqui said, adding that Morcha is also instructing its Muslim workers and leaders to prepare for contesting elections.

It will be too early to say whether the BJP will succeed in winning Muslim votes or not, but it is determined not leave the field open for the opposition.

News Network
October 16,2021

Mangaluru, Oct 16: A young man was brutally murdered by his friends-turned-instant enemies during a party at a lodge in the coastal city in the wee hours of Saturday, Oct 16.

The deceased has been identified as Dhanush (20), a resident of Pachchanadi area of Mangaluru.  

It is learnt that six friends – Prameet, Jaison, Karthik, Durgesh, Prajwal and Dhanush – were having a party at a lodge near Pumpwell last night to celebrate Dasara festival.

At around 2:30 a.m. a fight broke out between Jaison Surathkal and Dhanush. When the verbal clash turned into physical fight Jaison reportedly stabbed Dhanush with a sharp weapon. 

Dhanush suffered deep injury in the attack. He was taken to a private hospital for treatment but the doctors confirmed that he was brought dead.

News Network
October 18,2021

Bengaluru, Oct 18: The state's Covid-19 case numbers, its testing rates and vaccination figures are converging onto a new low, the latest data shows.

According to a 30-day analysis of the data from the daily Covid-19 bulletins, not only has testing hit a new unprecedented low since the start of the second wave, but resulting discoveries of new cases have also come down.

The number of doses being administered statewide has also come down dramatically. Only 1.75 million doses were administered this past week (from 11 to 17 October), which is 20.17 per cent lower than the vaccinations achieved three weeks ago (between 27 September and 3 October).

Officials said that this is due to increasing pockets of vaccine hesitancy being found across the state. They added that the vaccine rate is expected to pick up as more people become eligible for their second dose. The state’s second dose coverage hit 40.33 per cent on Sunday. 

When it comes to testing, the state conducted only 6.2 lakh tests last week, which is 18.9 per cent lower than the 7.68 lakh tests conducted a fortnight ago. 

New case numbers have also come down. The state found 2,342 new cases this past week (it had found 3,139 cases the week before that). Out of these, 326 new cases were recorded on Sunday, of which 173 (or 53 per cent) were found in Bengaluru Urban. The numbers, coupled with 380 new discharges on Sunday, leave the state’s active caseload at 9,450.

The next highest cases on Sunday were recorded in Mysuru district (42 cases), Dakshina Kannada (22 cases), and Tumakuru district (17 cases).

Death 

Four new fatalities were also disclosed in Sunday’s bulletin. Among them was an 80-year-old man who succumbed to the disease after the longest bout - a record 280 days. The patient who is from Mysuru was first diagnosed with the disease on January 6. He died on October 13 at a government hospital. He had symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and also suffered from diabetes and hypertension.

Child cases 

Last week, the state recorded 105 cases of pre-teens (0-9) infected with the novel coronavirus, which is higher than the 98 cases recorded a fortnight ago. In comparison, while the state recorded 379 cases of teens (10-19) this week, this is lower than the 594 cases found two weeks ago.

News Network
October 25,2021

Lucknow, Oct 25: Making another poll promise ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said free medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh will be provided to people of the state if her party is voted to power.

The Congress leader had flagged off her party's "Pratigya Yatras" from Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district on Saturday with seven promises, including loan waiver for farmers and jobs to 20 lakh people if voted to power.

“Everyone saw the dilapidated condition of the health system of UP due to government neglect during the Corona period and now during the spread of fever. For ensuring good and cheap treatment, with the consent of the manifesto committee, the UP Congress has decided that if voted to power, our government will provide up to Rs 10 lakh for treatment of any disease,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Among the other promises made by the party are purchase of wheat and paddy at Rs 2,500 per quintal and Rs 400 per quintal for sugarcane.

The party has also promised jobs to 20 lakh people, halving the electricity bill of all and a sum of Rs 25,000 to families who faced financial crunch amid the Covid crisis.

Besides, the party has decided to give 40 per cent tickets to women in elections and smartphones to Class 12 pass girls and e-scooters to graduate girls if voted to power.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls are scheduled early next year.

