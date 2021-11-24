  1. Home
For first time, India has more women than men, finds latest survey

News Network
November 25, 2021

New Delhi, Nov 25: For the first time, India has 1,020 women per 1,000 men, according to the Phase-II report of the fifth National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5).

This is the first time in any NFHS survey or census that the number of women on the sex ratio is more than men. In the 2005-06 NFHS-3 report, the ratio was 1000:1000. However, it went down to 991:1000 in the next NFHS report in 2015-16.

 “The improved sex ratio and sex ratio at birth is also a significant achievement; even though the real picture will emerge from the census, we can say for now looking at the results that our measures for women empowerment have steered us in the right direction,” Vikas Sheel, additional secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Mission Director, National Health Mission, told Hindustan Times.

Even though the sex ratio of 1020:1000 is a significant milestone achieved by the country, the gender ratio at birth in the past five years stands at 929.

The government on November 24 released the factsheets of key indicators on population, reproductive and child health, family welfare, nutrition and others for India and 14 states and UTs, clubbed under Phase-II of the 2019-21 NFHS-5.

The states and UTs that were surveyed in the second phase were Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, NCT of Delhi, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The findings of NFHS-5 for 22 states and UTs were covered in Phase-I, which was released in December last year.

News Network
November 13,2021

kangu.jpg

Mumbai, Nov 13: Under attack for describing India’s Independence as "bheek", a combative Kangana Ranaut on Saturday asked which war took place in 1947 and said she would return her Padma Shri and apologise too if anyone could answer her question.

The actor, known for her provocative and often inflammatory statements, posted a series of questions on Instagram, also bringing in partition as well as Mahatma Gandhi and alleging that he let Bhagat Singh die and did not support Subhas Chandra Bose.

She shared a passage from a book quoting freedom fighters, including Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Aurobindo Ghosh and Bipin Chandra Pal, and said she knew about the "collective fight for freedom” of 1857 but nothing about a war in 1947.

"Just to set the records (sic) straight... 1857 first collective fight for freedom along with sacrifice of greats like Subhash Chandra Bose, Rani Laxmibai and Veer Savarkar ji.

"...1857 I know but which war took place in 1947 I am not aware, if someone can bring to my awareness I will give back my Padma Shri and apologise also… please help me with this (sic)," the 34-year-old actor wrote in a lengthy post in English in her Instagram Stories.

Ranaut had kicked off a major row with her comments at an event organised by a news channel on Wednesday evening, declaring that India attained "real freedom" in 2014, when the Narendra Modi-led government came to power, and saying Independence in 1947 was "bheek", or alms.

The controversial statement, two days after she was presented the Padma Shri by President Ram Nath Kovind, led to outrage from several quarters, including politicians from across the spectrum, historians, academics, fellow actors and others, with many saying she should return her award.

On Saturday, she kept up the discussion.

Referring to her 2019 period movie "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi", in which she played the role of freedom fighter Rani Lakshmi Bai, the actor said she had done extensive research on the 1857 struggle.

"... nationalism rose so did right wing... but why it died a sudden death? And why Gandhi let Bhagat Singh die... why Neta Bose was killed and never got Gandhi ji's support? why line of partition was drawn by a white man... ? instead of celebrating freedom why Indians killed each other some of the answers I am seeking please help me find answers (sic)," she asked.

Saying that the British had looted India to the “point of saturation”, she went on to claim that even a “small fight by the INA” would have got us freedom and Bose could have been prime minister.

"Why freedom was placed in the begging bowl of congress when right wing was prepared to fight and take it... Can someone please help me understand (sic)," she wrote.

The ever defiant Ranaut went on to say she would return her Padma Shri if anyone could help her find answers to the questions and could prove that she had disrespected martyrs and freedom fighters.

The actor also clarified the part of her statement where she said the country gained "freedom in 2014".

"As far as Aazadi in 2014 concerned I specifically said physical Aazadi we may have but consciousness and conscience of India was set free in 2014... a dead civilisation came alive and fluttered its wings and now roaring and soaring high...”

Leaders from the BJP are among those who have demanded action against the actor.

In Jodhpur, the Mahila Congress filed a complaint against her on Friday. In Indore, a group of freedom fighters set on fire an effigy of the actor, demanded an apology and submitted a memorandum at the Indore divisional commissioner's office. And in Mumbai, NSUI workers held a protest outside her home.

Political leaders, including BJP MP Varun Gandhi, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, are among the host of people who criticised Ranaut for her statement.

"#KanganaRanaut may think India got Independence in 2014 but this cannot be endorsed by any true Indian. This is an insult to millions of freedom fighters who gave up their lives so that present generations can live a life of self-respect & dignity as free citizens of a democracy," Times Now said on Twitter on Friday. 

News Network
November 24,2021

Mangaluru, Nov 24: The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) today launched simultaneous search operations in as many as 60 places across Karnataka targeting 15 government officials of various departments on charges of disproportionate assets. 

The ACB sleuths are conducting search operations in houses, offices and relatives' houses of these officials.  

According to reports, search operations are underway at the house of Mangaluru Smart City Limited Executive Engineer KS Lingegowda, Kaveri Neeravari Nigam (Hemavathi Left Bank Canal) Executive engineer Srinivas K, Revenue Inspector of Doddaballapura Lakshminarasimhaiah, Retired manager of Bengaluru Nirmiti Kendra Vasudev, Chief Manager of Bengaluru dairy B Krishna Reddy, Joint Director of Agriculture in Gadag T Rudrappa, Cooperative Development Officer of Savadatti AK Masti, senior motor vehicle inspector of Gokak Sadashiva Marilingannavar, 'C' grade employ of Hubballi Electricity Supply Company (Hescom) in Belagavi Nataji Heeraji Patil, Retired Deputy Registrar of Stamps in Ballari Shivanand. 

ACB sleuths have also been carrying out searches at the houses of Dr Rajashekar, Physiotherapist at Yelahanka Government Hospital, Mayanna M, First division assistant (FDA) at the Major Roads and Infrastructure wing of the BBMP, KAS officer LC Nagaraj who is currently serving at Sakala Mission, BBMP 'D' Group employee in Yelahanka division GV Giri, Junior executive engineer of PWD in Jevari MS Biradar. 

ACB officials have registered cases against all 15 officials under the prevention of corruption charges. After obtaining a search warrant from the court, raids have been carried out at 60 places in Karnataka. As many as 8 Superintendent of Police (SP), 100 officials, 300 personnel of ACB have been involved in these search operations collecting details about property transactions, movable and immovable property details, bank transactions, jewellery and automobiles details.

coastaldigest.com news network
November 22,2021

cfi.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 22: Activists of the Campus Front of India today staged a protest to exert pressure on the police to intensify investigation and arrest the real culprits in the suspected rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl on the outskirts of the city. 

The girl's body was found inside a drain of a tiles factory in Parari village in Ulaibettu on Sunday evening. The girl, the daughter of migrant workers, was reported missing around 4 pm, when she was playing on the premises of the factory. After an extensive search, her body was found in the drainage late in the evening.

Addressing the protesters at Parari junction, gram panchayat member Azhar Ulaibettu said that week laws are one of the reasons for repeated cases of violence against women and children in India. 

He urged the district administration to keep an eye on the migrant labourers from other states who are working in various factories in the coastal district. 

The police have taken 19 persons into custody for questioning in connection with case.

The girl's parents are suspecting the role of factory workers. A total of 30 workers from Karnataka and other states work at the factory. Among them, 10 had not turned up for work on Sunday.

Mangaluru Rural police have registered a case of murder that took place in Parari village. Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashikumar said, "We have taken many people into custody. We will ascertain the cause of murder and arrest the culprits soon."

The parents suspect that their daughter was raped and murdered. The police have presently lodged a case of murder and investigating the case.

