‘No demand from our side’, says JDS as it formally joins hands with BJP

News Network
September 22, 2023

JDS.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 22: Former Karnataka chief minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy met BJP national president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Friday, to officially join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"I am happy that JD(S) has decided to be the part of National Democratic Alliance. We wholeheartedly welcome them in the NDA. This will further strengthen NDA and vision of Hon PM @narendramodi Ji for “New India, Strong India,” said Nadda on X (formerly Twitter).

Kumaraswamy said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda also may hold talks on this, if required.

Speaking to media after the meeting, Kumaraswamy said, "Today formally we discussed about joining hands with the BJP. We've discussed the preliminary issues formally. There is no demand (from our side)."

Talks on alliance between the two parties have been in the limelight ever since veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa, who is also a parliamentary board member of the party, had earlier this month said his party will have an understanding with JD(S) for the Lok Sabha elections, and the regional outfit will contest in four LS seats in Karnataka, which has a total of 28 constituencies.

JD(S) had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the Congress, as both parties were then running a coalition government under the Chief Ministership of Kumaraswamy.

News Network
September 8,2023

BJPMayor.jpg

Mangaluru, Sept 8: BJP corporator Sudheer Shetty Kannur, who represents the Kodialbail ward of the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC), has been elected mayor for 24th term at an election held on Friday.

With the post of mayor for 24th term in MCC was reserved for the general category, the BJP with majority in the council selected Shetty. The BJP had bagged 44 seats in the election to MCC council held in 2019. While the Congress has a strength of 14 corporators, SDPI has two elected members in the council.

Naveen D'Souza of the Congress contested against Shetty for the mayor's post.

The BJP candidate Shetty bagged 47 votes, (including three votes of MLAs D Vedavyas Kamath, Dr Y Bharath Shetty and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel). SDPI candidates remained neutral in the election.

The election of deputy mayor was unanimous as the post was reserved for SC Women category. BJP corporator from Panambur - Bengre ward Sunitha, who was the lone contestant for the post, has been elected as deputy mayor unanimously. Neither the Congress, nor the SDPI have SC women candidates to contest for the post.

While BJP corporators Divakar Pandeshwar and Premanand Shetty were the mayors in the first and second years, respectively, Jayanand Achan was elected in the third year. Sudheer Shetty will be the mayor of Mangaluru till September 7, 2024.
 

News Network
September 9,2023

Bengaluru, Sept 9: The fresh announcement of alliance between BJP and JD(S) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections shows that the JD(S) has no ideology and it does anything for power, opined Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

"When I termed JD(S) as a 'B team' of the BJP, they used to be angry with me. H D Deve Gowda had said that there would be no alliance with any party at any cost. Now, G T Devegowda is saying that they are going for the alliance for the survival of their party. They have put 'secular' in their party's name and are joining hands with communalists. It shows that they have no ideology, and they do anything for power," he said.

In the wake of his admirers saying that Siddaramaiah can become the prime minister, he clarified that he would not enter national politics. "Anybody can become anything in democracy. They have just expressed their opinion. Narendra Modi directly became the Gujarat Chief Minister, and then the Prime Minister. But, I will not join national politics," he noted.

"I just speak on issues, and not just for the sake of criticising anybody or attacking Narendra Modi, Siddaramaiah said.

News Network
September 15,2023

eidgah.jpg

Hubballi, Sept 15: The BJP is holding a protest here, alleging the authorities of delaying permission for holding Ganeshotsav at Idgah Maidan under pressure from the Congress government in the state.

The party accused the Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike Commissioner Eshwar Ullagaddi of delaying a decision to grant permission for the event.

The BJP has urged him to grant permission, as the Municipal Corporation has passed a resolution permitting the celebration of Lord Ganesh festival at the venue - Idgah Maidan at Chennamma Circle, by installing a Ganesh idol.

BJP council members, leaders and workers led by MLA Arvind Bellad met the Municipal Commissioner on Thursday and urged him to give permission for the festivities at the venue, based on the Municipal Council's resolution.

On not getting any positive response or assurance, they subsequently launched an indefinite protest in front of the Commissioner's office seeking permission to hold public celebrations for Ganesh festival at the Idgah Maidan, and even sang bhajans and played musical instruments like harmonium and tabla.

Ullagaddi, on his part, is said to have clarified he has to consider various issues, including law and order before taking any decision and that he has sought the opinion of the Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad district in this regard.

Alleging the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government's role in delaying permission, aimed at minority appeasement, the BJP leaders questioned law and order being given as a reason by the Commissioner and pointed out that the festival was celebrated peacefully last year.

The BJP continued with the protest on Friday too.

Speaking to reporters, BJP MLA Mahesh Tenginakai said, despite the Mahanagara Palike resolution, the Commissioner instead of implementing it immediately, is being adamant, with the support of the government or some one else.

Noting that the title deed of the Idgah Maidan is clear that it is the Corporation's property, he said, but still applications are being filed in the courts making claims. 'We are ready for a legal battle too.'

Urging the Commissioner to give permission without any delay, Tenginakai asked him not to give an opportunity for any untoward incident.

Pointing out that last year the High Court had ordered giving permissions to hold various celebrations and festivals including Ganeshotsav at the venue, subjected to the approval of the Mahanagara Palike, he said the government seems to be exerting pressure on the Commissioner, not to give permission to hold Ganeshotsav. 

