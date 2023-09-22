‘No demand from our side’, says JDS as it formally joins hands with BJP

Bengaluru, Sept 22: Former Karnataka chief minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy met BJP national president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Friday, to officially join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"I am happy that JD(S) has decided to be the part of National Democratic Alliance. We wholeheartedly welcome them in the NDA. This will further strengthen NDA and vision of Hon PM @narendramodi Ji for “New India, Strong India,” said Nadda on X (formerly Twitter).

Kumaraswamy said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda also may hold talks on this, if required.

Speaking to media after the meeting, Kumaraswamy said, "Today formally we discussed about joining hands with the BJP. We've discussed the preliminary issues formally. There is no demand (from our side)."

Talks on alliance between the two parties have been in the limelight ever since veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa, who is also a parliamentary board member of the party, had earlier this month said his party will have an understanding with JD(S) for the Lok Sabha elections, and the regional outfit will contest in four LS seats in Karnataka, which has a total of 28 constituencies.

JD(S) had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the Congress, as both parties were then running a coalition government under the Chief Ministership of Kumaraswamy.