  1. Home
  2. NRI International-Love All express concern over 'decaying democracy' in India

NRI International-Love All express concern over 'decaying democracy' in India

Media Release
January 13, 2024

zoom.jpg

NRI International-Love All, an international humanity services forum, organized a zoom meeting on 7th, January 2024. It was attended by Ashok Arora and Rekha from United States; Shinders, Paul from Germany; Dr. Siddhu, Jalal Roomi, Yash Kansal and Prof. Pritam Singh from United Kingdom; Nasir Khursheed, Saleem Khaleefa and Obaid Gotori from Saudi Arabia; Nawab Sahib, and Iqbal khan from Canada; Esther Ramani and Michael Ramani from South Africa. 
The forum of dedicated Indian patriots, has been established in consonance with the spirit of 'Vasudhev Kutumbkam' and 'Universal brotherhood'. They are desirous to see its rich cultural heritage integrate the country; its democracy attains greater heights and are keen to work for the betterment of its people.

The group strongly felt that the present regime in India has destroyed its democracy and has created an atmosphere of fear and hatred amongst different groups/ sects/ religions and casts. 

It has also failed to tackle most of the important issues like, economic condition of the country, inflation, unemployment, safety of women, independence of media and judiciary, providing proper education and nutrition to the children. It has totally controlled and destroyed all the institutions including the election commission and the judiciary.

The forum resolved to appeal to all the likeminded political parties and activist to unite together to defeat these fascist forces. 

It also resolved to request the Indian National Congress to give complete freedom and respect to regional parties. Like thinking political parties should play a positive and constructive role at this historical and critical juncture of India’s politics. 

It was also felt that this may be the last election in case the fascists forces come to power again.

It was further resolved to appeal to the Supreme Court to pass the orders for voting by ballot paper since most of the developed countries have done away with EVM, otherwise the election will not be fair and transparent. 

It was also resolved to appeal to the Supreme Court to pass orders for restraining the political parties to receive donations via electoral bond and this scheme should be stayed/ declared illegal as soon as possible. 

Further, it was resolved to coordinate with all other like thinking organizations throughout the world and those in India. 

It was strongly felt that the NRI International Love All, should play an active role and contribute positively towards the welfare of people of India specially the poor masses and at the same time should strongly criticize and highlight the activities of the negative forces working to undermine the Indian Democracy.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 2,2024

israelitroops.jpg

The Israeli military says it is withdrawing thousands of forces from the Gaza Strip in the first significant troop pullback since the devastating war began nearly three month ago.

There is growing pressure on the Tel Aviv regime to move to a more low-intensity war amid mounting death and humanitarian toll of the genocidal war.

In a statement on Monday, the regime’s army said, “The move is expected to significantly alleviate economic burdens and enable troops to gather strength for upcoming activities in the next year, as the fighting will persist and their services will be needed.”

The announcement came as fighting has tapered off in the northern areas of Gaza, though clashes continue to rage in the south.

Earlier, Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said the regime’s army was making adjustments to its deployment in Gaza, in anticipation of a long war ahead.

“The goals of the war require lengthy fighting, and we are prepared accordingly,” he noted.

Meanwhile, an unnamed Israeli official claimed that some of the five brigades withdrawn will prepare for a potential second front against the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement.

‘Gradual shift to lower intensity operations’

A US official said that Israel’s drawdown of troops from Gaza signifies a potential beginning of operations with reduced intensity in the territory’s north, stressing, however, that the conflict in that area persists.

“This appears to be the start of the gradual shift to lower intensity operations in the north that we have been encouraging... I’d caution though there is still fighting in the north and this does not reflect any changes in the south,” the official said.

A few days ago, the Israeli army’s much-hyped Golani Brigade was forced to withdraw from Gaza to “reorganize its ranks” after suffering huge losses at the hands of resistance fighters.

Israel waged the brutal war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

However, almost three months into the war, Tel Aviv has failed to achieve its declared objective of eliminating Hamas and finding Israeli captives in Gaza, despite killing at least 21,978 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 57,697 others.

Israeli ministers call for Palestinians’ expulsion from Gaza

Speaking on Monday, Israel’s far-right finance minister Bezalel Smotrich said that the regime “will permanently control the Gaza Strip to ensure security”.

He stressed that the objective would be achieved through the “permanent presence of Israeli forces” along with “establishing Jewish settlements,” adding that he would present the plan soon to the regime’s war cabinet. 

“Those who think that the solutions in the Gaza Strip will be similar to those tried in the past are mistaken,” he said.

Similarly, Israel’s extremist security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said the war presents an “opportunity to concentrate on encouraging the migration of the residents of Gaza,” branding such a policy as “a correct, just, moral and humane solution.”

Veteran Arab lawmaker at the Israeli parliament Ahmad Tibi condemned Smotrich and Ben-Gvir, saying their rhetoric was “inciting genocide.”

“A day will come and these two senior ministers in the Israeli government will stand before an international tribunal for war crimes,” he stated. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 10,2024

temples.jpg

Bengaluru: A consortium of Karnataka temples, mutts and religious organisations has mooted the idea of implementing a dress code in accordance with Hindu culture in more than 500 temples all over the state, including 50 in Bengaluru.

The consortium has also decided to appeal to the State Hindu Religious Endowments Minister Ramalinga Reddy to implement a dress code in temples under the control of the endowment department.

In a statement, Mohan Gowda, convener of the 'Karnataka Devasthana-Matha Mattu Dharmika Sansthegala Mahasangha', said, "Today, when the dress code is enforced in the temples, some progressives, rationalists, proponents of freedom of expression are crying hoarse; but they do not object to the clothes of Christian pastors who wear white trouser robes, mullahs-clerics who wear short pyjamas or Muslim women who wear black veils."

"Going to temples for darshan of God in loose clothes or non-conventional attire cannot be freedom of expression. Everyone has the individual freedom of what to wear at home and in public; however, temple is a religious place. One should conduct according to righteousness. In a temple premises, it is not the freedom of expression but abiding by 'Dharma' is important," Gowda added.

He claimed that Indian clothes are spiritually more pure and decent when compared with western ones.

According to Gowda, ‘spiritually pure dress codes’ have been in force for many years in some famous temples such as Mahakaleshwar Temple of Ujjain, which is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, Ghrushneshwar Temple in Maharashtra, Kashi-Vishweshwar Temple in Varanasi, Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh, the famous Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala and Mata Temple in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 10,2024

koppal.jpg

Koppal, Jan 10: The photos and videos of a Muslim family hosting 'anna santarpana (to provide food with gratification)' for Sabarimala pilgrims have gone viral on social media in Karnataka.

The gesture was being appreciated by people across the state.

Khashim Ali Muddaballi, district president of Pinjara community, had hosted the anna santarpana programme for Hindu pilgrims at his residence located in Jayanagar locality of Koppal city in north Karnataka.

The pilgrims also sang 'bhajans' and did worship at his house. The family of Khashim also took part in the bhajans and worship along with hundreds of 'maldharis (ones who take vows to visit Sabarimala)'.

Khashim said that all religions are one, and one should know the essence of all religions.

Recently, a group of six Hindu pilgrims from north Karnataka who were on way to Sabarimala temple in Kerala, faced the threat of wildlife attacks during night. They were relieved after being allowed to stay in the premises of a mosque in the Kodagu district.

The management and religious preachers of the Livaul Huda Jumma Masjid and Madrassa in Edathara village, Virajpet taluk, Kodagu district, were praised for accommodating the Hindu pilgrims.

The Hindu pilgrims, who were from a village near Gokak in Belagavi district, undertook the yatra to Sabarimala on bikes. Upon reaching Edathara village, located amid dense forest, they learned about the potential danger of wildlife attacks, especially by elephants.

Having spotted the masjid, they requested the management to allow them to stay. The President of the masjid, Usman, and office-bearer Khateeb Quamaruddin Anvari responded positively and made all necessary arrangements in the masjid. The pilgrims -- Kamalesh Gowri, Bheemappa Sanadi, Shivananda Navedi, Gangadhara Badide, and Siddarod Sanadi -- were also permitted to carry out worship in the premises of the masjid.

The heart- warming gesture of the masjid management was also appreciated. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.