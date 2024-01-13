NRI International-Love All express concern over 'decaying democracy' in India

NRI International-Love All, an international humanity services forum, organized a zoom meeting on 7th, January 2024. It was attended by Ashok Arora and Rekha from United States; Shinders, Paul from Germany; Dr. Siddhu, Jalal Roomi, Yash Kansal and Prof. Pritam Singh from United Kingdom; Nasir Khursheed, Saleem Khaleefa and Obaid Gotori from Saudi Arabia; Nawab Sahib, and Iqbal khan from Canada; Esther Ramani and Michael Ramani from South Africa.

The forum of dedicated Indian patriots, has been established in consonance with the spirit of 'Vasudhev Kutumbkam' and 'Universal brotherhood'. They are desirous to see its rich cultural heritage integrate the country; its democracy attains greater heights and are keen to work for the betterment of its people.

The group strongly felt that the present regime in India has destroyed its democracy and has created an atmosphere of fear and hatred amongst different groups/ sects/ religions and casts.

It has also failed to tackle most of the important issues like, economic condition of the country, inflation, unemployment, safety of women, independence of media and judiciary, providing proper education and nutrition to the children. It has totally controlled and destroyed all the institutions including the election commission and the judiciary.

The forum resolved to appeal to all the likeminded political parties and activist to unite together to defeat these fascist forces.

It also resolved to request the Indian National Congress to give complete freedom and respect to regional parties. Like thinking political parties should play a positive and constructive role at this historical and critical juncture of India’s politics.

It was also felt that this may be the last election in case the fascists forces come to power again.

It was further resolved to appeal to the Supreme Court to pass the orders for voting by ballot paper since most of the developed countries have done away with EVM, otherwise the election will not be fair and transparent.

It was also resolved to appeal to the Supreme Court to pass orders for restraining the political parties to receive donations via electoral bond and this scheme should be stayed/ declared illegal as soon as possible.

Further, it was resolved to coordinate with all other like thinking organizations throughout the world and those in India.

It was strongly felt that the NRI International Love All, should play an active role and contribute positively towards the welfare of people of India specially the poor masses and at the same time should strongly criticize and highlight the activities of the negative forces working to undermine the Indian Democracy.