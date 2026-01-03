‘Words Can Heal or Harm’: Grand Mufti Urges Leaders to Shun Communal Rhetoric at Kerala Yatra in Kannur

Kannur: The Kerala Yatra, organised by the Kerala Muslim Jamaat under the theme “With Humanity,” drew a massive response at the Kannur Collectorate Grounds on its second day, as the Grand Mufti of India, Sheikh Abubakr Ahmed, issued a strong caution against communal and divisive speech.
Addressing the gathering, the Grand Mufti warned that irresponsible rhetoric by community leaders could damage the social fabric of the land. He said Kerala’s people are deeply rooted in democratic values and mutual friendship, and the state must firmly resist any attempt to disrupt religious harmony or create divisions among communities.
In his keynote address, Sheikh Abubakr Ahmed highlighted the moral responsibility that comes with being human and with holding positions of influence in society. “We must be able to stand together and hold others close,” he said, adding that those who enjoy public respect must exercise utmost care in their words. A single careless expression, he cautioned, can trigger social discord. True human elevation, he noted, lies in balancing material progress with spiritual and ethical growth, and divisive speech has no place in a democratic society.
The Yatra was accorded a warm welcome at the district border in Payyannur by district Sunni leaders, accompanied by a ceremonial Centenary Guard parade. By evening, thousands had gathered at the conference venue, Chithari K.P. Hamza Musliyar Nagar, reflecting the wide public support for the campaign.
The conference opened with a prayer by Sayyid Ali Bafaqi Thangal and was presided over by K.P. Abubakr Musliyar. It was formally inaugurated by Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran.
Deputy leaders Sayyid Ibrahimul Khaleel Al Bukhari and Perod Abdurahman Saqafi addressed the gathering, while Muhammadali Saqafi Valliyad and M. Muhammad Sadiq presented the keynote addresses outlining the conference resolutions. Prominent attendees included K. Sudhakaran MP, Deputy Mayor K.P. Tahir, K.K. Ragesh, Abdul Kareem Cheleri, and Kasim Irikkur. Hamidali Master delivered the welcome address, and Haneef Panoor proposed the vote of thanks.
The Kerala Yatra will continue with receptions scheduled at Nadapuram (January 3), Kozhikode Muthalakulam (January 4), Kalpetta (January 5), Gudalur (January 6), Areekode (January 7), Tirur (January 8), Ottapalam (January 9), Chavakkad (January 10), Ernakulam Marine Drive (January 11), Thodupuzha (January 12), Kottayam (January 13), Pathanamthitta and Kayamkulam (January 14), and Kollam (January 15). The campaign will conclude with a grand finale at Putharikandam, Thiruvananthapuram, on January 16.
