  2. ‘Words Can Heal or Harm’: Grand Mufti Urges Leaders to Shun Communal Rhetoric at Kerala Yatra in Kannur

January 3, 2026

Kannur: The Kerala Yatra, organised by the Kerala Muslim Jamaat under the theme “With Humanity,” drew a massive response at the Kannur Collectorate Grounds on its second day, as the Grand Mufti of India, Sheikh Abubakr Ahmed, issued a strong caution against communal and divisive speech.

Addressing the gathering, the Grand Mufti warned that irresponsible rhetoric by community leaders could damage the social fabric of the land. He said Kerala’s people are deeply rooted in democratic values and mutual friendship, and the state must firmly resist any attempt to disrupt religious harmony or create divisions among communities.

In his keynote address, Sheikh Abubakr Ahmed highlighted the moral responsibility that comes with being human and with holding positions of influence in society. “We must be able to stand together and hold others close,” he said, adding that those who enjoy public respect must exercise utmost care in their words. A single careless expression, he cautioned, can trigger social discord. True human elevation, he noted, lies in balancing material progress with spiritual and ethical growth, and divisive speech has no place in a democratic society.

The Yatra was accorded a warm welcome at the district border in Payyannur by district Sunni leaders, accompanied by a ceremonial Centenary Guard parade. By evening, thousands had gathered at the conference venue, Chithari K.P. Hamza Musliyar Nagar, reflecting the wide public support for the campaign.

The conference opened with a prayer by Sayyid Ali Bafaqi Thangal and was presided over by K.P. Abubakr Musliyar. It was formally inaugurated by Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran.

Deputy leaders Sayyid Ibrahimul Khaleel Al Bukhari and Perod Abdurahman Saqafi addressed the gathering, while Muhammadali Saqafi Valliyad and M. Muhammad Sadiq presented the keynote addresses outlining the conference resolutions. Prominent attendees included K. Sudhakaran MP, Deputy Mayor K.P. Tahir, K.K. Ragesh, Abdul Kareem Cheleri, and Kasim Irikkur. Hamidali Master delivered the welcome address, and Haneef Panoor proposed the vote of thanks.

The Kerala Yatra will continue with receptions scheduled at Nadapuram (January 3), Kozhikode Muthalakulam (January 4), Kalpetta (January 5), Gudalur (January 6), Areekode (January 7), Tirur (January 8), Ottapalam (January 9), Chavakkad (January 10), Ernakulam Marine Drive (January 11), Thodupuzha (January 12), Kottayam (January 13), Pathanamthitta and Kayamkulam (January 14), and Kollam (January 15). The campaign will conclude with a grand finale at Putharikandam, Thiruvananthapuram, on January 16.

December 22,2025

Kolkata: Stressing that India is a "Hindu nation," Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that no constitutional approval is needed as it is the "truth".

Addressing an event marking 100 years of the RSS, Bhagwat said that India is, and will remain, a Hindu nation until Indian culture is appreciated in the country.

"The Sun rises in the east; we don't know since when this has been happening. So, do we need constitutional approval for that, too? Hindustan is a Hindu nation. Whoever considers India their motherland appreciates Indian culture, as long as there is even one person alive on the land of Hindustan who believes in and cherishes the glory of Indian ancestors, India is a Hindu nation. This is the ideology of the Sangh," he said at the '100 Vyakhyan Mala' program of RSS in Kolkata.

"If Parliament ever decides to amend the Constitution and add that word, whether they do it or not, it's fine. We don't care about that word because we are Hindus, and our nation is a Hindu nation. That is the truth. The caste system based on birth is not the hallmark of Hindutva," he added.

RSS has always argued that India is a "Hindu Nation," given the culture and majority's affiliations to Hinduism. However, 'secular' was not originally part of the Preamble of the Constitution, but it was added along with the word 'socialist' by the Constitution (42nd Amendment) Act, 1976, during the Emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Bhagwat also urged people to visit the organisation's offices and 'shakhas' to understand its work, so that what he dubbed as the “false perception” of the organisation as anti-Muslim can be dispelled!

Bhagwat said that people have understood that the organisation advocates for the protection of Hindus, and are "staunch nationalists," but not anti-muslim.

"If there is a perception that we are anti-Muslim, then, as I said, the RSS work is transparent. You can come anytime and see for yourself, and if you see anything like that happening, then you keep your views, and if you don't see it, then you change your views. There is a lot to understand (about RSS), but if you don't want to understand, then no one can change your mind," Bhagwat said.

He said, but anyone unwilling to learn cannot be helped.

"After seeing, people have said that you are staunch nationalists. You organise Hindus, and you advocate for the protection of Hindus. But you are not anti-Muslim. Many people have accepted this, and those who want to know more should come and see the RSS for themselves," he said.

December 24,2025

A 30-year-old man from Kumragodu village in Brahmavar taluk has been cheated of Rs 15,95,005.90 in an online investment fraud linked to a bogus e-commerce and digital marketing scheme.

According to the complaint filed by Arun Acharya, he came across an advertisement on Instagram on July 22, 2024, posted by an entity calling itself “E BOSS Marketing & Services Company,” which claimed to offer lucrative opportunities in e-commerce, digital marketing, and dropshipping.

After contacting the mobile number mentioned in the advertisement, the accused began communicating with him via WhatsApp and provided training on investing money and earning profits. Initially, Arun received high returns on his investment, which helped gain his confidence.

Trusting the scheme to be genuine, he transferred money in phases between September 2024 and December 19, 2024, through NEFT transactions to bank accounts of E BOSS Marketing & Services Company, allegedly owned by one Har Simran Singh. The total amount transferred was Rs 15,95,005.90.

However, after receiving the money, the accused stopped paying returns and failed to refund the invested amount, thereby cheating the complainant.

Based on the complaint, Brahmavar police have registered a case under Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act and are investigating the matter.

December 23,2025

A Pakistani lawmaker has called out the hypocrisy of his country's leadership, drawing a parallel between Islamabad's military actions against Kabul and India's 'Operation Sindoor'.

Condemning the Pakistan army, led by Asim Munir, for strikes on Afghanistan - which resulted in civilian casualties - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman questioned the consistency of Islamabad's logic. He argued that if Pakistan's cross-border attacks are considered justified, then the country has little ground to object when India enters Pakistani territory to eliminate terrorists.

Rehman was addressing the 'Majlis-e-Ittehad-e-Ummat' conference on Monday in Karachi's Lyari. The town recently gained international attention as the setting for the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar, which depicted the intersection of informants and operatives within the Lyari underworld.

"If you say that we attacked our enemy in Afghanistan and justify this, then India can also say that it attacked Bahawalpur, Muridke, and the headquarters of groups responsible for the attack in Kashmir," Rehman said, referring to India's retaliatory strikes. "Then how can you raise objections? The same accusations are now being levelled against Pakistan by Afghanistan. How do you justify both positions?"

The JUI-F chief's remarks specifically referenced 'Operation Sindoor'.

On May 7, Indian armed forces carried out pre-dawn missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.

Pak-Afghanistan Tension

Fazlur Rehman has been a consistent critic of the Pakistani government's policy towards Afghanistan. In October, during a peak in bilateral tensions, he offered to mediate between the two nations. According to a Dawn report, he stated, "In the past, I have played a role in reducing tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, and I can still do so."

Rehman is known to wield significant influence within the region and remains the only Pakistani lawmaker to have met with the Taliban's supreme leader, Haibatullah Akhundzada.

Recently, India condemned Pakistan's fresh strikes on Afghanistan. "We have seen reports of border clashes in which several Afghan civilians have been killed," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a weekly media briefing.

"We condemn such attacks on innocent Afghan people. India strongly supports the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Afghanistan," he said.

A spokesperson for the Taliban regime claimed Pakistan initiated the attacks and that Kabul was "forced to respond".

The two countries have been locked in an increasingly bitter dispute since the Taliban authorities retook control in Kabul in 2021, with Islamabad accusing its neighbour of harbouring terrorists - a charge that the Afghan government denies.

