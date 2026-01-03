  1. Home
  Trump claims Venezuela president Maduro and wife 'captured' after US strikes

Trump claims Venezuela president Maduro and wife ‘captured’ after US strikes

January 3, 2026

Caracas / Washington: The United States said it carried out military strikes inside Venezuela early Sunday after multiple explosions were reported in Caracas and several other regions, triggering panic and widespread damage. Videos circulating on social media showed thick plumes of smoke, fires, and damaged buildings following the blasts.

In response to the developments, Venezuelan authorities declared a state of emergency, citing what they described as an act of foreign aggression.

As the situation unfolded, former US President Donald Trump made a sensational and unverified claim on his social media platform, Truth Social, alleging that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores had been “captured” and flown out of the country. Trump said he would address the issue at a press conference from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

“The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolás Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the country,” Trump claimed in his post.

The US administration has not released any official evidence to support the claim.

Several countries, including Venezuela’s neighbours, condemned the reported US military action, warning that it violated international law and threatened regional stability.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, addressing state television, rejected the US narrative and said the whereabouts of President Maduro and the First Lady were unknown, demanding proof from Washington.

“We do not know the whereabouts of President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores. We demand proof of life,” Rodríguez said.

As of now, there has been no independent confirmation of Trump’s claims, while the alleged US action has drawn sharp criticism for escalating tensions and displaying what regional leaders described as reckless disregard for sovereignty and international norms.

January 3,2026

At least seven explosions have shaken Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, as low-flying aircraft have been detected in the skies above the city, in what the Venezuelan government said were coordinated US strikes.

Explosions and smoke were reported across Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, at around 2 a.m. local time (6 a.m. GMT) with power outages near a key military base and reports of low-flying aircraft on Saturday.

People in various neighborhoods rushed to the streets. Some could be seen in the distance from various areas of Caracas.

President Nicolas Maduro announced a nationwide state of emergency, ordered the full activation of national defense plans, and authorized the deployment of comprehensive defense commands across the country in response to the attacks.

In a statement, the Venezuelan government said US forces carried out coordinated strikes on civilian and military targets in Caracas and several other states, describing the operation as a direct act of military aggression aimed at seizing the country’s oil and mineral wealth.

The government urged its supporters to mobilize nationwide in response to the attacks.

“People to the streets!” the statement said. “The Bolivarian Government calls on all social and political forces in the country to activate mobilization plans and repudiate this imperialist attack.”

Caracas said it retains the right to legitimate self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter and called on regional governments and the international community to stand against what it described as imperialist aggression.

American news outlets reported that US President Donald Trump had greenlighted direct attacks on Venezuelan soil several days ago.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro condemned the attack, calling on the UN to convene immediately to discuss the issue.

"Caracas has been attacked by missiles, and the world must be aware; Venezuela is under attack. The Organization of American States and the United Nations must convene immediately," Petro said in a post published on X.

Since August, US Southern Command has deployed warships, submarines, aircraft carriers, F-35 squadrons, and approximately 15,000 personnel to the area.

These deployments include Carrier Strike Group Twelve, featuring the USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier.

Since September, the US military has carried out more than 30 such strikes, with a reported death toll of at least 115.

Officials in Caracas have condemned the operations as a deliberate display of US hostility aimed at intimidating the region and undermining Venezuela’s sovereignty amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Washington has also claimed, without providing evidence, that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro leads the Cartel de los Soles, which the US designated a terrorist organization last month.

Maduro has said the administration of US President Donald Trump seeks to remove him from power and seize the country’s oil resources.

January 1,2026

The issue reportedly came to light after a staff member at a duty-free store at the Vancouver airport alerted authorities. The staffer either observed the pilot inadvertently sipping wine offered as part of festive promotions or noticed the smell of alcohol while he was purchasing a bottle. The matter was subsequently reported to airport officials.

Canadian authorities intervened and subjected the pilot, who was assigned to operate the Boeing 777 aircraft, to a breath analyser test. The pilot failed the test and was detained for further questioning. Officials later reviewed CCTV footage at the duty-free outlet and confirmed that the individual was scheduled to operate the Air India flight before tracing him to the aircraft.

Despite the last-minute disruption, Air India arranged for a replacement pilot to minimise inconvenience to passengers. The Vancouver–Delhi service, an ultra-long-haul flight routed via Vienna, requires four pilots operating in two rotating sets in compliance with duty-time regulations. The aircraft, scheduled to depart at 3 p.m. local time, eventually took off with a delay of about two hours.

The flight later landed in Vienna, where a different set of cockpit crew took over for the onward leg to Delhi.

There were conflicting accounts regarding the alleged alcohol consumption. While some sources suggested the pilot may have inadvertently taken a sip of alcohol during a festive tasting, others maintained that he merely smelled of alcohol while purchasing a bottle at the duty-free store. However, the complaint by the staff member led to formal intervention by Canadian authorities.

Air India has reportedly taken a stern view of the incident. The pilot was flown back to Delhi a few days later and has been taken off flying duties pending the outcome of the investigation.

The matter has also been reported to the DGCA, which is independently examining the case. The regulator is reviewing safety concerns related to fitness for duty, while Air India continues its internal inquiry.

In an official statement, Air India confirmed that flight AI 186 from Vancouver to Delhi on December 23, 2025, was delayed after one cockpit crew member was offloaded prior to departure.

“Canadian authorities raised concerns regarding the pilot’s fitness for duty, following which the crew member was taken for further inquiry,” the airline said. “In accordance with safety protocols, an alternate pilot was rostered to operate the flight, resulting in the delay.”

The airline expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to passengers and said it is fully cooperating with local authorities. It reiterated that the pilot remains off flying duties during the enquiry and that Air India follows a zero-tolerance policy towards violations of rules and regulations. “Pending the outcome of the investigation, any confirmed violation will attract strict disciplinary action in line with company policy. Safety remains Air India’s highest priority at all times,” the statement added.

December 22,2025

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received ₹6,654.93 crore in donations during the 2024-25 financial year — a Lok Sabha election year — registering a 68 per cent increase over the previous fiscal.

In its annual contribution report submitted to the Election Commission on December 8, two days ahead of the deadline, the BJP disclosed all donations exceeding ₹20,000. The report, now available on the Commission’s website, covers contributions received between April 1, 2024 and March 30, 2025 — a period marked by the general election and Assembly polls in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Delhi.

The BJP, the world’s largest political party by membership, had reported donations of ₹3,967 crore in 2023-24. The latest figures represent the party’s highest donation receipts in the last five years.

Electoral trusts accounted for around 40 per cent of the BJP’s total donations. The Prudent Electoral Trust contributed ₹2,180 crore, followed by the Progressive Electoral Trust with ₹757 crore and the New Democratic Electoral Trust with ₹150 crore. Contributions from other electoral trusts together amounted to ₹3,112.5 crore. The remaining funds came from corporate donors and individuals. Electoral trusts are entities set up by companies to channel donations to political parties.

Among major corporate contributors, Serum Institute of India donated ₹100 crore, Rungta Sons Private Limited ₹95 crore, Vedanta ₹67 crore, and Macrotech Developers (formerly Lodha Developers) ₹65 crore. Three Bajaj Group companies together contributed ₹65 crore, while Derive Investments donated ₹50 crore.

Other notable donors included Malabar Gold (₹10 crore), Kalyan Jewellers (₹15.1 crore), Hero Group (₹23.65 crore), Dilip Buildcon Group (₹29 crore), ITC Limited (₹35 crore), Wave Industries (₹5.25 crore) and Zerodha’s investment firm, promoted by Nikhil Kamath, which contributed ₹1.5 crore.

Several BJP leaders also made individual donations. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma donated ₹3 lakh, Assam minister Pijush Hazarika ₹2.75 lakh, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan ₹1 lakh, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi ₹5 lakh, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava ₹1 lakh, and Akash Vijayvargiya, son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, also donated ₹1 lakh, among others.

In contrast, most opposition parties reported a sharp decline in donations. The Congress received ₹522.13 crore in 2024-25, a fall of about 43 per cent from ₹1,129 crore in the previous year. The Trinamool Congress saw donations drop to ₹184.08 crore from ₹618.8 crore, while the Bharat Rashtra Samithi reported just ₹15.09 crore, down from ₹580 crore.

The Aam Aadmi Party, however, recorded an increase, collecting ₹39.2 crore compared to ₹22.1 crore last year. The Telugu Desam Party received ₹85.2 crore in donations, down from ₹274 crore, but also earned ₹102 crore through fees and subscriptions. The Biju Janata Dal reported ₹60 crore in donations, compared to ₹246 crore in the previous fiscal.

The 2024-25 financial year is also the first without electoral bonds, after the Supreme Court struck down the scheme as unconstitutional in February 2024. Since its introduction in 2018, the electoral bond scheme had enabled political parties to receive over ₹16,000 crore in anonymous donations, with the BJP receiving the largest share. 

