Trump claims Venezuela president Maduro and wife ‘captured’ after US strikes

Caracas / Washington: The United States said it carried out military strikes inside Venezuela early Sunday after multiple explosions were reported in Caracas and several other regions, triggering panic and widespread damage. Videos circulating on social media showed thick plumes of smoke, fires, and damaged buildings following the blasts.

In response to the developments, Venezuelan authorities declared a state of emergency, citing what they described as an act of foreign aggression.

As the situation unfolded, former US President Donald Trump made a sensational and unverified claim on his social media platform, Truth Social, alleging that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores had been “captured” and flown out of the country. Trump said he would address the issue at a press conference from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

“The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolás Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the country,” Trump claimed in his post.

The US administration has not released any official evidence to support the claim.

Several countries, including Venezuela’s neighbours, condemned the reported US military action, warning that it violated international law and threatened regional stability.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, addressing state television, rejected the US narrative and said the whereabouts of President Maduro and the First Lady were unknown, demanding proof from Washington.

“We do not know the whereabouts of President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores. We demand proof of life,” Rodríguez said.

As of now, there has been no independent confirmation of Trump’s claims, while the alleged US action has drawn sharp criticism for escalating tensions and displaying what regional leaders described as reckless disregard for sovereignty and international norms.