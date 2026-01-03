  1. Home
  2. ‘With Humanity’ as the Compass: Grand Mufti Launches Kerala Yatra with Call for Unity and Coexistence

January 2, 2026

The Kerala Yatra, organised by the Kerala Muslim Jamaat under the theme “With Humanity,” was launched with great fervour in Kasaragod on New Year’s Day, carrying a strong message of unity, coexistence, and social harmony.

Addressing a large gathering at a reception in Cherkala, the Grand Mufti of India, Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad, said collective efforts are vital to pass on Kerala’s progress, values, and achievements to future generations. He described Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama as the defining force behind the renaissance, survival, and moral character of the Kerala Muslim community.

In his inaugural address, the Grand Mufti noted that Samastha had provided clear direction and organisational strength to the community, enabling it to move forward as a disciplined and constructive social force—benefits that, he said, had positively influenced other communities as well.

Recalling the region’s spiritual history, he spoke about Malik Ibn Dinar and his companions, describing them as truthful, noble, and deeply spiritual figures. The history of Kasaragod, he said, is enriched by their legacy of coexistence and purity. Malik Ibn Dinar, who illuminated the spiritual path of the northern region, symbolised harmony and mutual respect, a tradition warmly embraced by the local rulers of the time and one that must be remembered and preserved.

Elaborating on the message of the Yatra, Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad emphasised that Islam stands for love and compassion, teaching believers to treat all people with goodness. He asserted that every religious community has the right to live and propagate its ideals without harming others, cautioning against attempts to sow hatred and hostility. “We must never forget our shared humanity,” he said, adding that acts of goodness should never be judged by caste or class, as peace and progress remain the foremost needs of any society.

Touching upon the upcoming centenary of Samastha, the Grand Mufti announced that the organisation is moving ahead with major action plans. Initiatives such as the Islamic University (Jamiathul Hind)—which integrates Islamic scholarship with modern education—have already been implemented. He appealed to all humanitarians to support Samastha’s extensive work in education and charity to ensure its benefits reach every section of society.

The Yatra commenced with a grand reception at Ullal Dargah, where Samastha President E. Sulaiman Musliyar and Yatra Committee Chairman Sayyid K.S. Attakoya Thangal Kumbol handed over the Yatra flag to the procession leader, the Grand Mufti, amid chants from hundreds of activists. The Cherkala inauguration was presided over by Sayyid K.S. Attakoya Thangal Kumbol and formally inaugurated by E. Sulaiman Musliyar.

The event drew a distinguished gathering, including Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran, Karnataka Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader, Rajmohan Unnithan MP, several MLAs, Swami Vivekananda Saraswati of the Chinmaya Mission, and Father Mathew Baby Marthoma.

The Kerala Yatra will traverse the state with scheduled stops at Kannur Collectorate Ground (January 2), Nadapuram (January 3), Kozhikode Muthalakulam (January 4), Kalpetta (January 5), Gudalur (January 6), Areekode (January 7), Tirur (January 8), Ottapalam (January 9), Chavakkad (January 10), Ernakulam Marine Drive (January 11), Thodupuzha (January 12), Kottayam (January 13), Pathanamthitta and Kayamkulam (January 14), and Kollam (January 15). The journey will culminate in a grand finale at Putharikandam Maidanam, Thiruvananthapuram, on January 16.

January 3,2026

At least seven explosions have shaken Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, as low-flying aircraft have been detected in the skies above the city, in what the Venezuelan government said were coordinated US strikes.

Explosions and smoke were reported across Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, at around 2 a.m. local time (6 a.m. GMT) with power outages near a key military base and reports of low-flying aircraft on Saturday.

People in various neighborhoods rushed to the streets. Some could be seen in the distance from various areas of Caracas.

President Nicolas Maduro announced a nationwide state of emergency, ordered the full activation of national defense plans, and authorized the deployment of comprehensive defense commands across the country in response to the attacks.

In a statement, the Venezuelan government said US forces carried out coordinated strikes on civilian and military targets in Caracas and several other states, describing the operation as a direct act of military aggression aimed at seizing the country’s oil and mineral wealth.

The government urged its supporters to mobilize nationwide in response to the attacks.

“People to the streets!” the statement said. “The Bolivarian Government calls on all social and political forces in the country to activate mobilization plans and repudiate this imperialist attack.”

Caracas said it retains the right to legitimate self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter and called on regional governments and the international community to stand against what it described as imperialist aggression.

American news outlets reported that US President Donald Trump had greenlighted direct attacks on Venezuelan soil several days ago.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro condemned the attack, calling on the UN to convene immediately to discuss the issue.

"Caracas has been attacked by missiles, and the world must be aware; Venezuela is under attack. The Organization of American States and the United Nations must convene immediately," Petro said in a post published on X.

Since August, US Southern Command has deployed warships, submarines, aircraft carriers, F-35 squadrons, and approximately 15,000 personnel to the area.

These deployments include Carrier Strike Group Twelve, featuring the USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier.

Since September, the US military has carried out more than 30 such strikes, with a reported death toll of at least 115.

Officials in Caracas have condemned the operations as a deliberate display of US hostility aimed at intimidating the region and undermining Venezuela’s sovereignty amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Washington has also claimed, without providing evidence, that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro leads the Cartel de los Soles, which the US designated a terrorist organization last month.

Maduro has said the administration of US President Donald Trump seeks to remove him from power and seize the country’s oil resources.

December 31,2025

A 28-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped inside a moving van in Faridabad for over two hours before being thrown onto the road in the early hours of Tuesday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday when the married woman was waiting for transport to return home late at night. A van carrying two young men stopped near her, and the accused reportedly lured her into the vehicle by offering to drop her home. Instead, the van headed towards Gurgaon Road.

According to the police, the woman remained trapped in the vehicle for nearly two-and-a-half hours, during which the accused repeatedly assaulted her. Despite her resistance, they allegedly continued the assault and threatened her.

At around 3 am, the accused pushed the woman out of the moving van near Raja Chowk in SGM Nagar. She sustained serious facial injuries and was found bleeding profusely.

The victim managed to make repeated calls to her sister. When the sister returned the call and learned about the incident, family members rushed to the spot and shifted the woman to a hospital, where she was admitted in critical condition. Doctors reportedly administered 10 to 12 stitches to her face.

Although her condition is now stable, police said the woman remains in shock and her statement is yet to be recorded.

In her complaint, the victim’s sister stated that the woman had called her around 8.30 pm the previous evening, saying she had an argument with their mother and was going to a friend’s house, and that she would return home within three hours.

The woman is married, has three children, and has been living separately from her husband due to a domestic dispute.

Police have arrested both the accused and recovered the van used in the crime. Further investigation is underway.

December 20,2025

At least seven elephants were killed and one calf injured after a herd collided with the Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express in Assam's Hojai on Saturday morning, leading to disruption of rail services. 

The Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express struck a herd of elephants, resulting in the derailment of the locomotive and five coaches. No passenger casualties or injuries were reported, officials said.

The New Delhi-bound train met with the accident around 2.17 am, PTI reported. The Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express connects Mizoram's Sairang (near Aizawl) to Anand Vihar Terminal (Delhi). 

Railway has issued helpline numbers at the Guwahati Railway Station:-

•    0361-2731621
•    0361-2731622
•    0361-2731623

The accident site is located about 126 km from Guwahati. Following the incident, accident relief trains and railway officials rushed to the spot to initiate rescue operations.

Train Services Disrupted

Sources said that due to the derailment and elephant body parts scattered on the tracks, train services to Upper Assam and other parts of the Northeast were affected.

Passengers from the affected coaches were temporarily accommodated in vacant berths available in other coaches of the train. Once the train reaches Guwahati, additional coaches will be attached to accommodate all passengers, after which the train will resume its onward journey.

The incident occurred at a location that is not a designated elephant corridor. The loco pilot, upon spotting the herd on the tracks, applied emergency brakes. Despite this, the elephants dashed into the train, leading to the collision and derailment.

Last month, an elephant was killed after being hit by a train in Dhupguri in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district. The incident took place on November 30. 

The adult elephant was killed on the spot, and a calf was discovered lying injured beside the tracks. 

Over 70 Elephants Killed In Train Collisions Over Last 5 Years

At least 79 elephants have died in train collisions across the country in the last five years, the Environment Ministry had informed Parliament in August.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh had said the figure is based on reports from state governments and Union Territory administrations for the period 2020-21 to 2024-25.

He said that the ministry does not maintain consolidated data on the deaths of other wild animals on railway tracks, including in designated elephant corridors.

Singh confirmed that three elephants, including a mother and her calf, were killed on July 18 this year after being hit by a speeding express train on the Kharagpur-Tatanagar section in West Bengal's Paschim Midnapore district. The incident took place near Banstala between Jhargram and Banstala stations.

The minister said several measures have been taken jointly by the Environment Ministry and the Railways to prevent such accidents.

These include imposing speed restrictions in elephant habitats, pilot projects such as seismic sensor-based detection of elephants near tracks and construction of underpasses, ramps and fencing at vulnerable points.

The Wildlife Institute of India, in consultation with the ministry and other stakeholders, has also issued guidelines titled 'Eco-friendly Measures to Mitigate Impacts of Linear Infrastructure' to help agencies design railways and other projects in ways that reduce human-animal conflicts.

Singh added that capacity-building workshops were conducted for railway officials at the Wildlife Institute of India in 2023 and 2024 to raise awareness on elephant conservation and protection.

A detailed report titled 'Suggested Measures to Mitigate Elephant & Other Wildlife Train Collisions on Vulnerable Railway Stretches in India' had also been prepared after surveys across 127 railway stretches covering 3,452 km.

Of these, 77 stretches spanning 1,965 km in 14 states were prioritised for mitigation, with site-specific interventions suggested. 

