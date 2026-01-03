‘With Humanity’ as the Compass: Grand Mufti Launches Kerala Yatra with Call for Unity and Coexistence

The Kerala Yatra, organised by the Kerala Muslim Jamaat under the theme “With Humanity,” was launched with great fervour in Kasaragod on New Year’s Day, carrying a strong message of unity, coexistence, and social harmony.

Addressing a large gathering at a reception in Cherkala, the Grand Mufti of India, Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad, said collective efforts are vital to pass on Kerala’s progress, values, and achievements to future generations. He described Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama as the defining force behind the renaissance, survival, and moral character of the Kerala Muslim community.

In his inaugural address, the Grand Mufti noted that Samastha had provided clear direction and organisational strength to the community, enabling it to move forward as a disciplined and constructive social force—benefits that, he said, had positively influenced other communities as well.

Recalling the region’s spiritual history, he spoke about Malik Ibn Dinar and his companions, describing them as truthful, noble, and deeply spiritual figures. The history of Kasaragod, he said, is enriched by their legacy of coexistence and purity. Malik Ibn Dinar, who illuminated the spiritual path of the northern region, symbolised harmony and mutual respect, a tradition warmly embraced by the local rulers of the time and one that must be remembered and preserved.

Elaborating on the message of the Yatra, Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad emphasised that Islam stands for love and compassion, teaching believers to treat all people with goodness. He asserted that every religious community has the right to live and propagate its ideals without harming others, cautioning against attempts to sow hatred and hostility. “We must never forget our shared humanity,” he said, adding that acts of goodness should never be judged by caste or class, as peace and progress remain the foremost needs of any society.

Touching upon the upcoming centenary of Samastha, the Grand Mufti announced that the organisation is moving ahead with major action plans. Initiatives such as the Islamic University (Jamiathul Hind)—which integrates Islamic scholarship with modern education—have already been implemented. He appealed to all humanitarians to support Samastha’s extensive work in education and charity to ensure its benefits reach every section of society.

The Yatra commenced with a grand reception at Ullal Dargah, where Samastha President E. Sulaiman Musliyar and Yatra Committee Chairman Sayyid K.S. Attakoya Thangal Kumbol handed over the Yatra flag to the procession leader, the Grand Mufti, amid chants from hundreds of activists. The Cherkala inauguration was presided over by Sayyid K.S. Attakoya Thangal Kumbol and formally inaugurated by E. Sulaiman Musliyar.

The event drew a distinguished gathering, including Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran, Karnataka Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader, Rajmohan Unnithan MP, several MLAs, Swami Vivekananda Saraswati of the Chinmaya Mission, and Father Mathew Baby Marthoma.

The Kerala Yatra will traverse the state with scheduled stops at Kannur Collectorate Ground (January 2), Nadapuram (January 3), Kozhikode Muthalakulam (January 4), Kalpetta (January 5), Gudalur (January 6), Areekode (January 7), Tirur (January 8), Ottapalam (January 9), Chavakkad (January 10), Ernakulam Marine Drive (January 11), Thodupuzha (January 12), Kottayam (January 13), Pathanamthitta and Kayamkulam (January 14), and Kollam (January 15). The journey will culminate in a grand finale at Putharikandam Maidanam, Thiruvananthapuram, on January 16.