  2. Mangaluru-origin techie, 26, dies after falling from 16th floor in Bengaluru

Mangaluru-origin techie, 26, dies after falling from 16th floor in Bengaluru

News Network
January 8, 2026

Bengaluru: A 26-year-old tech professional of Mangaluru origin died after allegedly falling from the 16th floor of a residential apartment in Bengaluru on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Nikshap Bangera, an electronics engineering graduate who had recently returned to India after completing his education in Europe and had begun working here. He was residing with his parents at Prince Town Apartments in Bengaluru’s Shettihalli area.

According to police, Nikshap’s father Kishore said his son called him around 5 am, informing him that he would return home soon. However, at about 8.30 am, the apartment association president, Ravi, contacted the family and asked them to come to the ground floor.

“When we went down, we saw that our son had fallen from the 16th floor of the apartment and died,” Kishore said.

Personnel from the Bagalagunte Police Station visited the spot and registered a case. Police said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Officials further stated that Kishore informed them that Nikshap had been suffering from schizophrenia for the past few years. The body has been shifted to Victoria Hospital for post-mortem examination.

January 1,2026

Overseas pracharaks of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) from 23 countries, led by Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, visited the Vijaya Vittala Temple complex at the UNESCO World Heritage site of Hampi in Karnataka on Wednesday, December 31.

The overseas pracharaks are in the State to attend a three-day RSS Chintan-Manthan (brainstorming session) being held at Anegundi. They took time out from the deliberations to visit the historic Hampi monument.

According to the organisation, the meeting focuses on organisational outreach, community engagement, and coordination of RSS-linked activities among the Indian diaspora across different countries.

Participants included overseas Indians working with RSS-affiliated bodies in countries such as the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and Canada, among others.

Media Release
January 8,2026

Al Jubail: Fighters Jubail emerged champions of the B-Human Cup 2026 (Season 3) after a thrilling high-voltage final against Ascent at the Al Falah Floodlight Cricket Stadium on Friday, January 2, 2026. The packed venue witnessed a top-class six-over contest, marking a memorable conclusion to the two-day cricket mega event.

After winning the toss, Ascent opted to field, sending Fighters Jubail in to bat. Fighters posted a competitive 85 runs in the allotted six overs. Chasing a target of 86, Ascent fell short, handing Fighters Jubail a well-deserved victory. Anwar of Fighters Jubail was adjudged Man of the Match as well as Man of the Series for his outstanding performance throughout the tournament.

Semi-Final Results

Earlier, two exciting semi-final matches set the stage for the grand finale.
•    First semi-final: Ascent defeated Clusters
•    Second semi-final: Fighters Jubail outplayed Amplitude Avengers

Tournament Highlights

The two-day knockout tournament featured 10 teams and was organized by Team B-Human, Jubail Unit, with Al Muzain and Raqwani Group as the main sponsors.

Closing Ceremony

The post-match closing ceremony began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran by Fawaz Ullal. Mr. Basheer, President of the B-Human Jubail Unit, welcomed the gathering.

The event was moderated by Salim Udupi, who invited the dignitaries to the dais, including:

•    Mr. Asif Deal, Founder of B-Human (Chief Guest)
•    Mr. Sharif Bolar, Chairman of B-Human
•    Mr. Deepak, GM, Al Muzain
•    Dr. Arun Rai, CEO, Yenepoya School, Al Khobar

They were joined by co-sponsors and guests:

Mr. Shakeel (CEO, Makhavi), Mr. Farooq Ahmed (CEO, Arab Energy), CR Aboobakker, Mr. Hitesh (E-Manager, Al Muzain), Mr. Mohammed Farooq (CEO, Portway Travels), Mr. Muqthar Noor (MD, Shield Sensor), Mr. Shahul Hameed (Trustee, B-Human), Mr. Yunus (Trustee, B-Human), and Mr. Ansaf (CEO, Unified Inspection Company).

All were honoured with mementos by the organizing committee.

A short documentary showcasing the activities of Team B-Human was presented by Founder Asif Deal. Appreciation mementos were also presented to sponsors in recognition of their support for the dialysis care initiative.

Guest Speeches

Dr. Arun Rai praised the tournament and remarked that the day’s success belonged not just to the two finalist teams, but also to B-Human, which won the hearts of the people through its service.

Mr. Deepak and Mr. Shakeel commended the organizers for conducting a wonderful event and urged continued support for B-Human’s charitable initiatives.

In his address, Mr. Asif Deal spoke about the founding of Team B-Human in 2016 and highlighted its mission of providing free dialysis support. He thanked all members, donors, and volunteers for their tireless dedication.

Felicitation & Special Attractions

Three individuals were felicitated for their exceptional service during emergencies:

1.    Mohammed Malebettu
2.    Dilawar Hussain
3.    Heena Firoz Khan

Family games for children and women, along with free lucky draw coupons, added to the festive atmosphere.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Br. Younus, Trustee of B-Human, who expressed gratitude to all participating teams, sponsors, spectators, and organizers for making the annual B-Human Cup a grand success.

News Network
January 6,2026

Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad, Grand Mufti of India, has congratulated Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on completing twenty years as the ruler of Dubai.

In a statement, Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad said Sheikh Mohammed’s leadership has played a key role in transforming Dubai into one of the world’s leading cities and a global model for development, innovation, security and efficient governance. He noted that Dubai today is recognised as a vibrant international hub marked by tolerance, cleanliness and peaceful coexistence among diverse communities.

Recalling his personal experience of visiting Dubai over several decades, the Grand Mufti said the emirate’s inclusive and humanitarian policies have made it a welcoming home for people from across the world. He added that Dubai has emerged as a symbol of human dignity and mutual respect, while also contributing to stronger engagement between the Islamic world and the wider global community.

He said Dubai’s journey of progress is deeply rooted in the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder of the United Arab Emirates, and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, regarded as the architect of modern Dubai. Their vision, based on wisdom, justice and service to humanity, continues to shape the leadership of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, he added.

Concluding his message, Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad prayed for Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s good health and continued success, and for lasting peace, stability and progress for Dubai and the United Arab Emirates.

