Mangaluru-origin techie, 26, dies after falling from 16th floor in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 26-year-old tech professional of Mangaluru origin died after allegedly falling from the 16th floor of a residential apartment in Bengaluru on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Nikshap Bangera, an electronics engineering graduate who had recently returned to India after completing his education in Europe and had begun working here. He was residing with his parents at Prince Town Apartments in Bengaluru’s Shettihalli area.

According to police, Nikshap’s father Kishore said his son called him around 5 am, informing him that he would return home soon. However, at about 8.30 am, the apartment association president, Ravi, contacted the family and asked them to come to the ground floor.

“When we went down, we saw that our son had fallen from the 16th floor of the apartment and died,” Kishore said.

Personnel from the Bagalagunte Police Station visited the spot and registered a case. Police said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Officials further stated that Kishore informed them that Nikshap had been suffering from schizophrenia for the past few years. The body has been shifted to Victoria Hospital for post-mortem examination.