Team B-Human Jubail felicitates Rajyotsava awardee Zakariya Jokatte

January 8, 2026

Jubail: Team B-Human (Jubail Unit) hosted a special felicitation ceremony at the Muzain Campus to honour Mr. Zakariya Jokatte, an ad-hoc member of the organisation and a recipient of the prestigious Karnataka Rajyotsava Award.

The event brought together the leadership of Team B-Human along with the faculty and management of Al Muzain, celebrating Mr. Jokatte’s lifelong commitment to social service and his recognition by the Karnataka state government for outstanding contributions to society.

Several prominent community leaders and philanthropists were present on the occasion, who spoke highly of Mr. Jokatte’s humanitarian work and dedication to public welfare.

Addressing the gathering, Team B-Human Founder Asif Deals outlined the organisation’s core mission and values. He urged attendees to watch a documentary highlighting Zakariya Jokatte’s inspiring life journey and achievements, describing it as a source of motivation for the younger generation.

During the ceremony, the management and trustees presented tokens of appreciation to the awardee. A memento was also presented to Team B-Human HQ President, Adv. Zeeshan, in recognition of his leadership and continued guidance.

The event reflected strong collaboration with Team Muzain, with senior management members including Deepak (General Manager), Ritesh (Planning Manager), and Cherian Thomas (Finance Manager) in attendance.

The felicitation ceremony was graced by Chairman Shareef White Stone, Trustees Yunus Manipal, Shahul Hamid, and Bashir Al Falak, and Executive Members Iqbal Buntwal, Nazir Ullal, Ibba Bajpe, Sheriff Adoor, Salim Udupi, Muqthar (Shield Sensor), and Farooq (Port Way).

The programme concluded with a collective call to continue supporting humanitarian causes, echoing the spirit of “B-Human” across both Saudi Arabia and India.

January 4,2026

As the year draws to a close, Mount Kenya witnessed a remarkable achievement by Ayaan Mendon, an eleven-year-old mountaineer from Mangaluru, who successfully summited the peak, adding another milestone to his growing list of high-altitude accomplishments.

Despite his young age, Ayaan has already completed climbs that many seasoned trekkers aspire to. His mountaineering journey includes Mount Kilimanjaro, Mount Elbrus, Everest Base Camp, Annapurna Base Camp, and an attempted ascent of Aconcagua. Having begun his climbing pursuits at the age of six, Ayaan continues to progress steadily, guided by careful planning, training, and required permissions.

Ayaan’s journey is driven by passion rather than pressure. He undergoes regular physical training and approaches mountaineering with discipline and quiet determination. Outside the mountains, he leads a balanced childhood—enjoying outdoor activities, sports, and nature, while also indulging in age-appropriate interests such as gaming and learning new skills. His routine reflects a balance between ambition and a healthy childhood.

Family support has played a key role in shaping his journey. Speaking about his inspiration, Ayaan says his parents motivate him to challenge himself while remaining grounded. Their encouragement has helped instill discipline, resilience, and respect for nature—qualities that define his approach to climbing.

More than a physical feat, Ayaan’s ascent of Mount Kenya stands as an example of perseverance and focus. His achievement highlights what consistent effort, guidance, and self-belief can accomplish, even at a young age, and places Mangaluru on the global mountaineering map once again.

January 4,2026

Riyadh: Jam’iyyatul Falah (JF), Riyadh, successfully organised its annual flagship event, “JF Winter Festival 2025,” at Al Masiya Resort here on Friday. The event drew an overwhelming gathering of over 1,000 participants, including families from different parts of India, reflecting the unity, diversity, and collective strength of the expatriate community.

The programme began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Qur’an by Ismail Musliyar Kalminja, setting a spiritual and uplifting tone for the evening.

Master of Ceremony Nazeer Ahmed then invited Salman Noor, President of Jam’iyyatul Falah Riyadh, to the stage along with Abubaker Irfan Shaikh (General Secretary), Mohammed Ashfaque (NRU Chief), Hameed Wenz (Former President, JF Riyadh), and other senior members.

The chief guests for the event were Zakaria Bajpe, CEO of Al Muzain, KSA, and Mohammed Yunus, CEO of Sandtec Company.

Welcome Address and JF Documentary

In his welcome address, Salman Noor extended a warm greeting to the gathering and presented an overview of Jam’iyyatul Falah’s activities in India and Riyadh. A documentary showcasing JF’s achievements, ongoing initiatives, and future projects was screened, leaving a lasting impression on the audience.

Jam’iyyatul Falah Riyadh has been consistently organising community-oriented activities such as annual get-togethers, cricket and volleyball tournaments, student award programmes, personality development workshops, and parenting and career guidance sessions. These initiatives not only educate and entertain but also foster unity and brotherhood among expatriates, particularly those from South Canara and surrounding regions.

For over 37 years, Jam’iyyatul Falah Riyadh has played a vital role in strengthening bonds among expatriates while supporting underprivileged communities in Mangaluru and Udupi districts. The Winter Festival once again stood as a testament to the organisation’s commitment to unity, service, and compassion.

Inspirational Addresses and Felicitations

On the occasion, Jam’iyyatul Falah Riyadh felicitated Zakaria Bajpe on receiving the Kannada Rajyotsava Award 2025, one of the highest civilian honours conferred by the Government of Karnataka.

Addressing the gathering, Bajpe shared his inspiring life journey, highlighting the values of humility, perseverance, and social responsibility. He stressed the importance of giving back to society and supporting education and welfare initiatives.

Another chief guest, Mohammed Yunus, spoke about his long association with Jam’iyyatul Falah and his involvement in landmark documentary projects such as Akrandana, Munnade, and Parivarthane. He underscored the role of philanthropy and community service in building a compassionate society.

Tribute to Late Abdul Azeez

Jam’iyyatul Falah Riyadh paid a heartfelt tribute to late Abdul Azeez of Kushal Nagar, a dedicated associate of JF and other community organisations. Remembered for his sincerity and commitment to social service, his contributions were acknowledged with gratitude.

As a mark of respect and remembrance, a memento was presented to his son, Abdul Rehman, honouring the legacy of the departed soul.

Keynote Address and Entertainment

The keynote session was delivered by Yaseen Baig, who spoke on the theme of parenting, offering valuable insights that were widely appreciated by the audience.

The event also featured:

•    Islamic and general knowledge quizzes and spot games conducted by Nazeer Ahmed and Haneef Bardila
•    Outdoor games including volleyball and tug-of-war for men, along with various games for children, conducted by the sports coordination team

Major prizes included:

•    An Umrah package sponsored by Mangalore Group Hajj & Umrah
•    A three-night Dubai stay with round-trip air tickets, sponsored by Wenz Homez Real Estate, won by Usman Gulvadi

Food, Medical Camp, and Counters

A grand dinner featuring a wide variety of dishes, along with soft drinks, fresh juices, and fruits—sponsored by Bahjat Al-Manama Co.—was served to all attendees. A special Churmuri counter emerged as a major attraction, enjoyed by participants of all age groups.

A free medical camp, organised by Durrat Lamar Medical Company (DLMC) under the leadership of Dr Moin, provided blood pressure and sugar level checks to many attendees.

Promotional and display counters were set up by PRAN, MERCELEY’S Ice Cream, Almarai flavoured milk, Air Link Cargo, Wenz Homez Real Estate, Township Real Estate, and others.

Sponsors and Volunteers

The main sponsors included Wenz Homez, Shaya Development Trading & Contracting Co., Al Muzain, Durar Masagh Group, Energia, Sandtec Company, Universal Spare Parts, Crepe & Dip, Delta Infra Global Logistics, PRAN, Durrat Lamar Medical Company, Optimum, MERCELEY’S Ice Cream, Almarai KSA, Airlink Cargo Agency, Rio International, Township Real Estate, Bahjat Al-Manama, Mayar, Mangalore Group Hajj & Umrah, along with several philanthropic individuals.

The event was meticulously coordinated by Sharif Ahmed (Event Manager) with support from dedicated volunteer teams handling registration, stage programmes, food arrangements, outdoor games, and women-centric activities.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Nazeer Ahmed, who expressed gratitude to sponsors, donors, volunteers, participants, and the executive committee for making the event a grand success.

About Jam’iyyatul Falah

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Mangaluru, Jam’iyyatul Falah is a Karnataka State Government award-winning NGO recognised as the Best NGO. For more than three decades, the organisation has been serving the underprivileged through education, healthcare, and social welfare initiatives.

JF provides free education with mid-day meals to over 450 rural students, scholarships to 3,000+ students annually, manages boys’ and ladies’ hostels, and supports healthcare through dialysis units, clinics, ambulances, and regular medical aid.

Upcoming Major Projects

•    Green View Law College & Education Hub, Moodbidri
•    Ladies Hostel Project, Mangaluru
•    Boys Hostel Project, Manipal (Udupi)

These projects aim to strengthen educational infrastructure and provide safe accommodation for students.

January 8,2026

Mangaluru: The pristine landscapes of Pilikula Nisargadhama are set to become a haven for avian enthusiasts as the 12th edition of the Karnataka Bird Festival (popularly known as Hakki Habba) kicks off this Friday. Organized by the Karnataka Eco-Tourism Development Board in collaboration with the Forest Department, the three-day event (January 9–11) aims to pivot the state’s tourism narrative from "tiger-centric" to a more inclusive appreciation of its diverse winged inhabitants.

A Majestic Mascot for Coastal Conservation

This year, the spotlight shines brightly on the White-bellied Sea Eagle, a formidable raptor of the coastal skies, which has been designated as the festival’s official mascot. Board Chairperson Shalet Pinto emphasized that the choice highlights the region's unique maritime biodiversity and the urgent need for environmental protection through sustainable eco-tourism.

Global Knowledge, Local Roots

The festival will be officially inaugurated by Eshwar B. Khandre, Minister for Forest, Ecology, and Environment. Beyond the spectacle, the event serves as a critical bridge between seasoned naturalists and the next generation.

Anthony Mariappa, DCF of the Mangaluru Division, noted that the festival is designed as an "outreach and knowledge-sharing powerhouse." More than 180 students from six prestigious colleges, including St. Aloysius and Mangalore University, will trade their classrooms for the field, gaining hands-on experience in bird spotting and documentation.

The "Big Twelve": Habitats Under the Lens

Ornithologists and participants will fan out across twelve strategically identified locations representing four distinct ecosystems:

•    Wetlands: Kenjar, Kavoor, Polali, and Jokatte.
•    Forest Patches: Pilikula and Mangalore University campus.
•    Shorelines: Mukka and Sasihitlu.
•    Estuaries: Bettampady.

With over 420 species recorded in the Dakshina Kannada district—including 40 migratory visitors—this edition of the Bird Festival promises to be a milestone in documenting India's western flyway. 

