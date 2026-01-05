JF Winter Festival 2025 Celebrated with Grandeur in Riyadh

Riyadh: Jam’iyyatul Falah (JF), Riyadh, successfully organised its annual flagship event, “JF Winter Festival 2025,” at Al Masiya Resort here on Friday. The event drew an overwhelming gathering of over 1,000 participants, including families from different parts of India, reflecting the unity, diversity, and collective strength of the expatriate community.

The programme began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Qur’an by Ismail Musliyar Kalminja, setting a spiritual and uplifting tone for the evening.

Master of Ceremony Nazeer Ahmed then invited Salman Noor, President of Jam’iyyatul Falah Riyadh, to the stage along with Abubaker Irfan Shaikh (General Secretary), Mohammed Ashfaque (NRU Chief), Hameed Wenz (Former President, JF Riyadh), and other senior members.

The chief guests for the event were Zakaria Bajpe, CEO of Al Muzain, KSA, and Mohammed Yunus, CEO of Sandtec Company.

Welcome Address and JF Documentary

In his welcome address, Salman Noor extended a warm greeting to the gathering and presented an overview of Jam’iyyatul Falah’s activities in India and Riyadh. A documentary showcasing JF’s achievements, ongoing initiatives, and future projects was screened, leaving a lasting impression on the audience.

Jam’iyyatul Falah Riyadh has been consistently organising community-oriented activities such as annual get-togethers, cricket and volleyball tournaments, student award programmes, personality development workshops, and parenting and career guidance sessions. These initiatives not only educate and entertain but also foster unity and brotherhood among expatriates, particularly those from South Canara and surrounding regions.

For over 37 years, Jam’iyyatul Falah Riyadh has played a vital role in strengthening bonds among expatriates while supporting underprivileged communities in Mangaluru and Udupi districts. The Winter Festival once again stood as a testament to the organisation’s commitment to unity, service, and compassion.

Inspirational Addresses and Felicitations

On the occasion, Jam’iyyatul Falah Riyadh felicitated Zakaria Bajpe on receiving the Kannada Rajyotsava Award 2025, one of the highest civilian honours conferred by the Government of Karnataka.

Addressing the gathering, Bajpe shared his inspiring life journey, highlighting the values of humility, perseverance, and social responsibility. He stressed the importance of giving back to society and supporting education and welfare initiatives.

Another chief guest, Mohammed Yunus, spoke about his long association with Jam’iyyatul Falah and his involvement in landmark documentary projects such as Akrandana, Munnade, and Parivarthane. He underscored the role of philanthropy and community service in building a compassionate society.

Tribute to Late Abdul Azeez

Jam’iyyatul Falah Riyadh paid a heartfelt tribute to late Abdul Azeez of Kushal Nagar, a dedicated associate of JF and other community organisations. Remembered for his sincerity and commitment to social service, his contributions were acknowledged with gratitude.

As a mark of respect and remembrance, a memento was presented to his son, Abdul Rehman, honouring the legacy of the departed soul.

Keynote Address and Entertainment

The keynote session was delivered by Yaseen Baig, who spoke on the theme of parenting, offering valuable insights that were widely appreciated by the audience.

The event also featured:

• Islamic and general knowledge quizzes and spot games conducted by Nazeer Ahmed and Haneef Bardila

• Outdoor games including volleyball and tug-of-war for men, along with various games for children, conducted by the sports coordination team

Major prizes included:

• An Umrah package sponsored by Mangalore Group Hajj & Umrah

• A three-night Dubai stay with round-trip air tickets, sponsored by Wenz Homez Real Estate, won by Usman Gulvadi

Food, Medical Camp, and Counters

A grand dinner featuring a wide variety of dishes, along with soft drinks, fresh juices, and fruits—sponsored by Bahjat Al-Manama Co.—was served to all attendees. A special Churmuri counter emerged as a major attraction, enjoyed by participants of all age groups.

A free medical camp, organised by Durrat Lamar Medical Company (DLMC) under the leadership of Dr Moin, provided blood pressure and sugar level checks to many attendees.

Promotional and display counters were set up by PRAN, MERCELEY’S Ice Cream, Almarai flavoured milk, Air Link Cargo, Wenz Homez Real Estate, Township Real Estate, and others.

Sponsors and Volunteers

The main sponsors included Wenz Homez, Shaya Development Trading & Contracting Co., Al Muzain, Durar Masagh Group, Energia, Sandtec Company, Universal Spare Parts, Crepe & Dip, Delta Infra Global Logistics, PRAN, Durrat Lamar Medical Company, Optimum, MERCELEY’S Ice Cream, Almarai KSA, Airlink Cargo Agency, Rio International, Township Real Estate, Bahjat Al-Manama, Mayar, Mangalore Group Hajj & Umrah, along with several philanthropic individuals.

The event was meticulously coordinated by Sharif Ahmed (Event Manager) with support from dedicated volunteer teams handling registration, stage programmes, food arrangements, outdoor games, and women-centric activities.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Nazeer Ahmed, who expressed gratitude to sponsors, donors, volunteers, participants, and the executive committee for making the event a grand success.

About Jam’iyyatul Falah

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Mangaluru, Jam’iyyatul Falah is a Karnataka State Government award-winning NGO recognised as the Best NGO. For more than three decades, the organisation has been serving the underprivileged through education, healthcare, and social welfare initiatives.

JF provides free education with mid-day meals to over 450 rural students, scholarships to 3,000+ students annually, manages boys’ and ladies’ hostels, and supports healthcare through dialysis units, clinics, ambulances, and regular medical aid.

Upcoming Major Projects

• Green View Law College & Education Hub, Moodbidri

• Ladies Hostel Project, Mangaluru

• Boys Hostel Project, Manipal (Udupi)

These projects aim to strengthen educational infrastructure and provide safe accommodation for students.

