Indian woman found murdered in US; ex-boyfriend named as suspect, flees to India

Las Vegas/New York: A 27-year-old Indian woman who had been reported missing since New Year’s Eve was found murdered with stab wounds inside her ex-boyfriend’s apartment in the US state of Maryland, police said.

The victim has been identified as Nikitha Godishala, a data and strategy analyst from Ellicott City. Her body was discovered inside an apartment owned by Arjun Sharma (26), her former boyfriend, according to the Howard County Police Department.

Investigators have obtained an arrest warrant charging Sharma with first- and second-degree murder.

Police said Sharma filed a missing person complaint on January 2, claiming he last saw Godishala on December 31 at his apartment. On January 3, detectives executed a search warrant at the same residence and found Godishala dead with multiple stab wounds.

Authorities said Sharma left the United States for India on the same day he reported Godishala missing.

Based on the investigation so far, detectives believe Godishala was killed shortly after 7 pm on December 31. The motive behind the killing remains unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.

Howard County police said they are working with federal law enforcement agencies to locate and arrest the suspect.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy said it is in contact with Godishala’s family and is extending all possible consular assistance. “The Embassy is also following up the matter with the local authorities,” it said.

Notably, India and the United States have an extradition treaty that allows cooperation in serious criminal cases, although such proceedings typically involve legal reviews and diplomatic coordination and may take several months.