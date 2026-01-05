  1. Home
  Indian woman found murdered in US; ex-boyfriend named as suspect, flees to India

Indian woman found murdered in US; ex-boyfriend named as suspect, flees to India

News Network
January 5, 2026

indianwoman.jpg

Las Vegas/New York: A 27-year-old Indian woman who had been reported missing since New Year’s Eve was found murdered with stab wounds inside her ex-boyfriend’s apartment in the US state of Maryland, police said.

The victim has been identified as Nikitha Godishala, a data and strategy analyst from Ellicott City. Her body was discovered inside an apartment owned by Arjun Sharma (26), her former boyfriend, according to the Howard County Police Department.

Investigators have obtained an arrest warrant charging Sharma with first- and second-degree murder.

Police said Sharma filed a missing person complaint on January 2, claiming he last saw Godishala on December 31 at his apartment. On January 3, detectives executed a search warrant at the same residence and found Godishala dead with multiple stab wounds.

Authorities said Sharma left the United States for India on the same day he reported Godishala missing.

Based on the investigation so far, detectives believe Godishala was killed shortly after 7 pm on December 31. The motive behind the killing remains unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.

Howard County police said they are working with federal law enforcement agencies to locate and arrest the suspect.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy said it is in contact with Godishala’s family and is extending all possible consular assistance. “The Embassy is also following up the matter with the local authorities,” it said.

Notably, India and the United States have an extradition treaty that allows cooperation in serious criminal cases, although such proceedings typically involve legal reviews and diplomatic coordination and may take several months.

News Network
January 4,2026

ayaan2.jpg

As the year draws to a close, Mount Kenya witnessed a remarkable achievement by Ayaan Mendon, an eleven-year-old mountaineer from Mangaluru, who successfully summited the peak, adding another milestone to his growing list of high-altitude accomplishments.

Despite his young age, Ayaan has already completed climbs that many seasoned trekkers aspire to. His mountaineering journey includes Mount Kilimanjaro, Mount Elbrus, Everest Base Camp, Annapurna Base Camp, and an attempted ascent of Aconcagua. Having begun his climbing pursuits at the age of six, Ayaan continues to progress steadily, guided by careful planning, training, and required permissions.

Ayaan’s journey is driven by passion rather than pressure. He undergoes regular physical training and approaches mountaineering with discipline and quiet determination. Outside the mountains, he leads a balanced childhood—enjoying outdoor activities, sports, and nature, while also indulging in age-appropriate interests such as gaming and learning new skills. His routine reflects a balance between ambition and a healthy childhood.

Family support has played a key role in shaping his journey. Speaking about his inspiration, Ayaan says his parents motivate him to challenge himself while remaining grounded. Their encouragement has helped instill discipline, resilience, and respect for nature—qualities that define his approach to climbing.

More than a physical feat, Ayaan’s ascent of Mount Kenya stands as an example of perseverance and focus. His achievement highlights what consistent effort, guidance, and self-belief can accomplish, even at a young age, and places Mangaluru on the global mountaineering map once again.

ayaan3.jpg

ayaan1.jpg

News Network
January 5,2026

indianwoman.jpg

News Network
January 1,2026

RSS.jpg

Overseas pracharaks of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) from 23 countries, led by Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, visited the Vijaya Vittala Temple complex at the UNESCO World Heritage site of Hampi in Karnataka on Wednesday, December 31.

The overseas pracharaks are in the State to attend a three-day RSS Chintan-Manthan (brainstorming session) being held at Anegundi. They took time out from the deliberations to visit the historic Hampi monument.

According to the organisation, the meeting focuses on organisational outreach, community engagement, and coordination of RSS-linked activities among the Indian diaspora across different countries.

Participants included overseas Indians working with RSS-affiliated bodies in countries such as the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and Canada, among others.

