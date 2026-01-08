  1. Home
  Bill threatening 500% US tariff on India for Russia oil trade gets Trump's nod

News Network
January 8, 2026

US President Donald Trump has "greenlit" the bipartisan Russia Sanctions Bill, which could be used to penalise Moscow's trading partners, including India, China and Brazil, over their purchase of Russian oil, said Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a prominent defence hawk.

If passed, the Graham-Blumenthal sanctions bill would authorise the US President to levy up to 500 per cent tariffs on nations that knowingly purchase Russian oil or uranium and "fuel Russian President Vladimir Putin's war machine". The hard-hitting sanctions package is meant to economically cripple Moscow as the Trump administration continues to negotiate a deal to end the war that began with Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

Graham said he met with Trump at the White House on Wednesday, during which the President extended his support to the bill that has been in the works for months. The development was also confirmed by a White House official while talking to the Associated Press.

"This will be well-timed, as Ukraine is making concessions for peace and Putin is all talk, continuing to kill the innocent," Graham said in a statement.

Graham said there could be a vote as early as next week, although it's unclear how likely that will be. The Senate is poised to take up a scaled-back government funding package next week that the House is currently considering, if the House passes it. The following week is a Senate recess timed to Martin Luther King Jr Day.

About The Russia Sanctions Bill

The bill, chiefly written by Graham and Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, allows the administration to impose tariffs and secondary sanctions up to 500 per cent on countries that purchase Russia's oil, gas, uranium and other exports. Doing so is meant to cut off the source of financing for much of Russia's military actions.

The White House has previously insisted on some revisions and flexibility for Trump in the sanctions package, but it is not clear whether any changes were secured.

The legislation has dozens of co-sponsors in the Senate, as well as a companion bill in the House, drafted by Republican Representative Brian Fitzpatrick.

The Trump administration is currently trying to finalise a peace deal to end the war in Ukraine, now nearly four years old, with special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, as the U.S. president's chief negotiators.

News Network
January 5,2026

indianwoman.jpg

Las Vegas/New York: A 27-year-old Indian woman who had been reported missing since New Year’s Eve was found murdered with stab wounds inside her ex-boyfriend’s apartment in the US state of Maryland, police said.

The victim has been identified as Nikitha Godishala, a data and strategy analyst from Ellicott City. Her body was discovered inside an apartment owned by Arjun Sharma (26), her former boyfriend, according to the Howard County Police Department.

Investigators have obtained an arrest warrant charging Sharma with first- and second-degree murder.

Police said Sharma filed a missing person complaint on January 2, claiming he last saw Godishala on December 31 at his apartment. On January 3, detectives executed a search warrant at the same residence and found Godishala dead with multiple stab wounds.

Authorities said Sharma left the United States for India on the same day he reported Godishala missing.

Based on the investigation so far, detectives believe Godishala was killed shortly after 7 pm on December 31. The motive behind the killing remains unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.

Howard County police said they are working with federal law enforcement agencies to locate and arrest the suspect.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy said it is in contact with Godishala’s family and is extending all possible consular assistance. “The Embassy is also following up the matter with the local authorities,” it said.

Notably, India and the United States have an extradition treaty that allows cooperation in serious criminal cases, although such proceedings typically involve legal reviews and diplomatic coordination and may take several months.

News Network
January 2,2026

AP1.jpg

The Kerala Yatra, organised by the Kerala Muslim Jamaat under the theme “With Humanity,” was launched with great fervour in Kasaragod on New Year’s Day, carrying a strong message of unity, coexistence, and social harmony.

Addressing a large gathering at a reception in Cherkala, the Grand Mufti of India, Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad, said collective efforts are vital to pass on Kerala’s progress, values, and achievements to future generations. He described Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama as the defining force behind the renaissance, survival, and moral character of the Kerala Muslim community.

In his inaugural address, the Grand Mufti noted that Samastha had provided clear direction and organisational strength to the community, enabling it to move forward as a disciplined and constructive social force—benefits that, he said, had positively influenced other communities as well.

Recalling the region’s spiritual history, he spoke about Malik Ibn Dinar and his companions, describing them as truthful, noble, and deeply spiritual figures. The history of Kasaragod, he said, is enriched by their legacy of coexistence and purity. Malik Ibn Dinar, who illuminated the spiritual path of the northern region, symbolised harmony and mutual respect, a tradition warmly embraced by the local rulers of the time and one that must be remembered and preserved.

Elaborating on the message of the Yatra, Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad emphasised that Islam stands for love and compassion, teaching believers to treat all people with goodness. He asserted that every religious community has the right to live and propagate its ideals without harming others, cautioning against attempts to sow hatred and hostility. “We must never forget our shared humanity,” he said, adding that acts of goodness should never be judged by caste or class, as peace and progress remain the foremost needs of any society.

Touching upon the upcoming centenary of Samastha, the Grand Mufti announced that the organisation is moving ahead with major action plans. Initiatives such as the Islamic University (Jamiathul Hind)—which integrates Islamic scholarship with modern education—have already been implemented. He appealed to all humanitarians to support Samastha’s extensive work in education and charity to ensure its benefits reach every section of society.

The Yatra commenced with a grand reception at Ullal Dargah, where Samastha President E. Sulaiman Musliyar and Yatra Committee Chairman Sayyid K.S. Attakoya Thangal Kumbol handed over the Yatra flag to the procession leader, the Grand Mufti, amid chants from hundreds of activists. The Cherkala inauguration was presided over by Sayyid K.S. Attakoya Thangal Kumbol and formally inaugurated by E. Sulaiman Musliyar.

The event drew a distinguished gathering, including Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran, Karnataka Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader, Rajmohan Unnithan MP, several MLAs, Swami Vivekananda Saraswati of the Chinmaya Mission, and Father Mathew Baby Marthoma.

The Kerala Yatra will traverse the state with scheduled stops at Kannur Collectorate Ground (January 2), Nadapuram (January 3), Kozhikode Muthalakulam (January 4), Kalpetta (January 5), Gudalur (January 6), Areekode (January 7), Tirur (January 8), Ottapalam (January 9), Chavakkad (January 10), Ernakulam Marine Drive (January 11), Thodupuzha (January 12), Kottayam (January 13), Pathanamthitta and Kayamkulam (January 14), and Kollam (January 15). The journey will culminate in a grand finale at Putharikandam Maidanam, Thiruvananthapuram, on January 16.

AP2.jpg

News Network
January 1,2026

RSS.jpg

Overseas pracharaks of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) from 23 countries, led by Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, visited the Vijaya Vittala Temple complex at the UNESCO World Heritage site of Hampi in Karnataka on Wednesday, December 31.

The overseas pracharaks are in the State to attend a three-day RSS Chintan-Manthan (brainstorming session) being held at Anegundi. They took time out from the deliberations to visit the historic Hampi monument.

According to the organisation, the meeting focuses on organisational outreach, community engagement, and coordination of RSS-linked activities among the Indian diaspora across different countries.

Participants included overseas Indians working with RSS-affiliated bodies in countries such as the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and Canada, among others.

