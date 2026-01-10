  1. Home
  2. Night of panic on Charmadi ghat: Wild elephant storms road, brings traffic to a standstill

News Network
January 10, 2026

Beltangady, Jan 10: Traffic on the treacherous Charmadi Ghat came to an abrupt halt on Friday night after a wild elephant descended onto the roadway between the second and third hairpin bends, triggering over an hour of complete chaos.

The dramatic encounter unfolded around 9.45 p.m. when the elephant reportedly uprooted a tree and positioned itself squarely in the middle of the narrow ghat stretch, calmly feasting while motorists watched in fear. With the massive animal refusing to budge, a long queue of vehicles quickly formed on both sides of the road.

Several motorists cautiously attempted to drive the elephant back toward the forest, but the lone tusker remained unmoved, leaving travellers stranded deep inside the ghat section.

Eyewitnesses stated that the situation became even more distressing as the location had no mobile network connectivity, preventing stranded commuters from contacting authorities or alerting others about the danger ahead.

The standoff finally eased only after the elephant slowly retreated into the darkness of the forest, allowing trapped vehicles to inch forward and continue their journey.

News Network
January 1,2026

Mangaluru, Jan 1: N. Vinay Hegde, Chancellor of NITTE (Deemed-to-be University) and Managing Director of K.S. Hegde Charitable Hospital, passed away in Mangaluru in the early hours of Wednesday, January 1, 2026. He was 86.

According to sources, Mr. Hegde breathed his last at around 2 a.m. at his residence, ‘Sadanand’, located at Shivabagh in the city.

A towering figure in the field of education and philanthropy, Mr. Hegde was the founder of the Nitte Group of Educational Institutions, which grew under his leadership into a major centre for higher education, particularly in medical, dental, engineering, and allied sciences. His vision played a key role in transforming the educational landscape of coastal Karnataka and beyond.

Born into a distinguished family, Mr. Hegde was the son of former Supreme Court judge Justice K.S. Hegde. He was also the brother of former Karnataka Lokayukta and former Supreme Court judge Justice N. Santosh Hegde.

He is survived by his wife Sujatha Hegde, son Vishal Hegde, and daughter Ashwita Poonja.

The mortal remains of Mr. Hegde will be kept for public viewing at his residence until 3 p.m. on January 1. Thereafter, they will be taken to the Nitte education campus, where the public can pay their last respects between 4.30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Condolences poured in from across academic and public circles. In a condolence message, P.L. Dharma, Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University, said Mr. Hegde’s passing marked the end of an era in the region’s educational history.

“It is the end of an era which witnessed a great transformation in the educational sector in undivided Dakshina Kannada. Indeed, he stitched broken hearts into one to practise coexistence and mutual respect. The entire student community and staff of Mangalore University salute him for his exemplary contribution to the nation and Dakshina Kannada in particular,” the message read.

Mr. Hegde’s legacy as an institution builder, educationist, and humanitarian is expected to endure through the vast network of institutions he established and nurtured.

News Network
January 4,2026

As the year draws to a close, Mount Kenya witnessed a remarkable achievement by Ayaan Mendon, an eleven-year-old mountaineer from Mangaluru, who successfully summited the peak, adding another milestone to his growing list of high-altitude accomplishments.

Despite his young age, Ayaan has already completed climbs that many seasoned trekkers aspire to. His mountaineering journey includes Mount Kilimanjaro, Mount Elbrus, Everest Base Camp, Annapurna Base Camp, and an attempted ascent of Aconcagua. Having begun his climbing pursuits at the age of six, Ayaan continues to progress steadily, guided by careful planning, training, and required permissions.

Ayaan’s journey is driven by passion rather than pressure. He undergoes regular physical training and approaches mountaineering with discipline and quiet determination. Outside the mountains, he leads a balanced childhood—enjoying outdoor activities, sports, and nature, while also indulging in age-appropriate interests such as gaming and learning new skills. His routine reflects a balance between ambition and a healthy childhood.

Family support has played a key role in shaping his journey. Speaking about his inspiration, Ayaan says his parents motivate him to challenge himself while remaining grounded. Their encouragement has helped instill discipline, resilience, and respect for nature—qualities that define his approach to climbing.

More than a physical feat, Ayaan’s ascent of Mount Kenya stands as an example of perseverance and focus. His achievement highlights what consistent effort, guidance, and self-belief can accomplish, even at a young age, and places Mangaluru on the global mountaineering map once again.

News Network
January 6,2026

Chennai: The Madras High Court has strongly criticised the Tamil Nadu government for citing what it termed an “imaginary” law and order concern to delay the implementation of a court order permitting the lighting of the Deepam on the Deepathoon atop the Thiruparankundram hills in Madurai.

Upholding an earlier order passed by Justice G R Swaminathan, a division bench of Justices G Jayachandran and K K Ramakrishnan of the Madurai Bench dismissed the appeal filed by the state government and reaffirmed that the Deepam could be lit at the site during Karthigai Deepam.

The bench expressed displeasure over the government’s failure to implement the single judge’s directive, even after permission was granted for CISF personnel to accompany the petitioner, Rama Ravikumar, to the hilltop on December 3 to light the lamp. While allowing the ritual, the court clarified that the number of people permitted to climb the hill would be determined by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The state government had objected to the single judge’s order, arguing that allowing people to climb the hill and light the Deepam could trigger law and order issues, as the Sikkander Badusha Dargah is located about 50 metres from the Deepathoon. Meanwhile, officials of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department went ahead with lighting the lamp at the Uchipillaiyar temple at 6 pm, following established tradition.

Rejecting the government’s stand, the division bench said the apprehension of law and order problems was an “imaginary ghost” created by the authorities for their own convenience and criticised the district administration for not complying with the court’s order. The judges observed that instead of raising unfounded fears, the administration should have used the judgment as an opportunity to foster dialogue and harmony between communities.

The court also noted that neither the state government nor representatives of the dargah had produced any evidence to show that agama shastra prohibited the lighting of the Deepam at the site.

The Thiruparankundram hill has historically been a symbol of communal harmony, housing the Subramaniya Swamy temple, the Kasi Viswanathan temple and the Sikkander Badusha Dargah for centuries. However, the site became a flashpoint in February 2025 after protests by Hindu organisations over allegations that Lok Sabha MP Nawaz Kani consumed meat on the hill. Despite the controversy, local residents continue to live in peace and mutual coexistence. 

