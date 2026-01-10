Udupi youth falls prey to online scam, loses Rs 2.19 lakh while seeking loan for sister’s wedding

Udupi: In a shocking case of digital deception, a 32-year-old resident of Nadpalu village lost Rs 2.19 lakh after falling victim to an online loan scam while desperately seeking funds for his sister’s wedding.

According to the complaint filed with Hebri Police, Ramesh (32) received a call around 10 am on January 2 from an unknown number. The caller identified himself as Ravi Kumar S, claiming to represent a non-banking finance company offering quick online loans.

Needing urgent financial support for the marriage expenses, Ramesh enquired about the loan details. The caller allegedly promised a 3% interest rate with a monthly EMI of Rs 6,289 for five years, assuring a smooth approval process. Believing the offer to be genuine, Ramesh agreed to proceed.

Police said the fraudster then demanded multiple payments under different pretexts, claiming they were part of the loan processing formalities. Between January 2 and January 5, Ramesh transferred Rs 2,19,500 across 36 separate online transactions.

Realising he had been cheated, Ramesh approached Hebri Police, who registered a case under Sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act for online impersonation and fraud.

Police have initiated an investigation to trace the accused and have once again urged the public to verify the authenticity of financial service providers before making any payments.