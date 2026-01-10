  1. Home
Udupi youth falls prey to online scam, loses Rs 2.19 lakh while seeking loan for sister’s wedding

News Network
January 10, 2026

Udupi: In a shocking case of digital deception, a 32-year-old resident of Nadpalu village lost Rs 2.19 lakh after falling victim to an online loan scam while desperately seeking funds for his sister’s wedding.

According to the complaint filed with Hebri Police, Ramesh (32) received a call around 10 am on January 2 from an unknown number. The caller identified himself as Ravi Kumar S, claiming to represent a non-banking finance company offering quick online loans.

Needing urgent financial support for the marriage expenses, Ramesh enquired about the loan details. The caller allegedly promised a 3% interest rate with a monthly EMI of Rs 6,289 for five years, assuring a smooth approval process. Believing the offer to be genuine, Ramesh agreed to proceed.

Police said the fraudster then demanded multiple payments under different pretexts, claiming they were part of the loan processing formalities. Between January 2 and January 5, Ramesh transferred Rs 2,19,500 across 36 separate online transactions.

Realising he had been cheated, Ramesh approached Hebri Police, who registered a case under Sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act for online impersonation and fraud.

Police have initiated an investigation to trace the accused and have once again urged the public to verify the authenticity of financial service providers before making any payments.

News Network
January 8,2026

techie.jpg

Bengaluru: A 26-year-old tech professional of Mangaluru origin died after allegedly falling from the 16th floor of a residential apartment in Bengaluru on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Nikshap Bangera, an electronics engineering graduate who had recently returned to India after completing his education in Europe and had begun working here. He was residing with his parents at Prince Town Apartments in Bengaluru’s Shettihalli area.

According to police, Nikshap’s father Kishore said his son called him around 5 am, informing him that he would return home soon. However, at about 8.30 am, the apartment association president, Ravi, contacted the family and asked them to come to the ground floor.

“When we went down, we saw that our son had fallen from the 16th floor of the apartment and died,” Kishore said.

Personnel from the Bagalagunte Police Station visited the spot and registered a case. Police said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Officials further stated that Kishore informed them that Nikshap had been suffering from schizophrenia for the past few years. The body has been shifted to Victoria Hospital for post-mortem examination.

News Network
January 1,2026

RSS.jpg

Overseas pracharaks of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) from 23 countries, led by Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, visited the Vijaya Vittala Temple complex at the UNESCO World Heritage site of Hampi in Karnataka on Wednesday, December 31.

The overseas pracharaks are in the State to attend a three-day RSS Chintan-Manthan (brainstorming session) being held at Anegundi. They took time out from the deliberations to visit the historic Hampi monument.

According to the organisation, the meeting focuses on organisational outreach, community engagement, and coordination of RSS-linked activities among the Indian diaspora across different countries.

Participants included overseas Indians working with RSS-affiliated bodies in countries such as the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and Canada, among others.

News Network
January 10,2026

charmadi.jpg

Beltangady, Jan 10: Traffic on the treacherous Charmadi Ghat came to an abrupt halt on Friday night after a wild elephant descended onto the roadway between the second and third hairpin bends, triggering over an hour of complete chaos.

The dramatic encounter unfolded around 9.45 p.m. when the elephant reportedly uprooted a tree and positioned itself squarely in the middle of the narrow ghat stretch, calmly feasting while motorists watched in fear. With the massive animal refusing to budge, a long queue of vehicles quickly formed on both sides of the road.

Several motorists cautiously attempted to drive the elephant back toward the forest, but the lone tusker remained unmoved, leaving travellers stranded deep inside the ghat section.

Eyewitnesses stated that the situation became even more distressing as the location had no mobile network connectivity, preventing stranded commuters from contacting authorities or alerting others about the danger ahead.

The standoff finally eased only after the elephant slowly retreated into the darkness of the forest, allowing trapped vehicles to inch forward and continue their journey.

